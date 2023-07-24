Chester Police and SLED are investigating a shooting on July 23 that resulted in the loss of life. A second shooting incident that happened on July 24 is also under investigation.
According to the CPD social media posts, an incident occurred on July 23 at a residential property of the 120th block of Saluda Street. CPD Officers, Chester Sheriffs Dept, and SLED Agents are actively investigating. The events of the day ended in the loss of a life.
The Department noted that only a general address will be provided during any active criminal investigation as establishing a perimeter is necessary.
Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton asked that members of the public remain respectful of the family and allow trained law enforcement professionals to conduct a thorough investigation. If/when public information is available, it will be shared.
If you have information regarding the incident, please contact CPD.
The Chester County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Darion Antangalo Antonio Jones, 22, of Chester.
During Monday night's Chester City Council meeting, Police Chief Curtis Singleton was called away abruptly to answer a call concerning another shooting incident. Shortly after, the Chester Police Department social media posted the following:
'CPD is saddened to share again tonight that our community is plagued with more criminal activity.
'On July 24, 2023, around approximately 8 p.m., we received a shots fired call. CPD responded to the 100 block of Harris Street. Please keep in mind this is a general address shared with the public to establish a perimeter of a crime scene. It was determined that shots were fired. Evidence has been collected. We do not have any injuries or fatalities to report. This is an open and active investigation. We have not determined if any criminal activity is related to any of our current open and/or active investigation(s). All of our recent criminal activity is being taken seriously and given our full attention and thorough investigative work.
'CPD will post updates as arrests and/or convictions are made. As with any law enforcement investigation, comments are limited to statements of fact and the pursuit of justice for victims and the community at-large.
'If you have information or video footage, please email information directly to Chief Singleton at csingleton@chester.sc.gov.'