Chester Police and SLED are investigating a shooting on July 23 that resulted in the loss of life. A second shooting incident that happened on July 24 is also under investigation.

According to the CPD social media posts, an incident occurred on July 23 at a residential property of the 120th block of Saluda Street. CPD Officers, Chester Sheriffs Dept, and SLED Agents are actively investigating. The events of the day ended in the loss of a life.