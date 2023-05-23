There has been a lot of curiosity generated about the new LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program started by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, so The N&R sat down with Sheriff Max Dorsey, COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program) Project Coordinator April Spruell, CCSO General Counsel Katie Swancy and Sheriff’s Office PIO Londa Pringle to find out what the LEAD program is, and more importantly, what it is not.
Spruell said the LEAD program looks at serving defendants who have committed low-risk crimes, such as financial crimes, property crimes, drug offenses and partner and family member assaults, but only first degree assaults.
“Some of the offenses that are not considered for the diversion program are DUIs, drug trafficking, violent crimes and sexual offenses. What we are trying to do is have fewer court cases, cause less stress on the correction system and have less crowded jails and prisons,” Spruell said.
“The word “diversion” is one that is used quite frequently in the criminal justice system right now,” explained Sheriff Dorsey. “We have diversion tools, for example drug court, we have veteran’s court and we have a mental health court in Columbia. There are all kinds of these diversion programs set up. They exist to divert people from the criminal justice system using alternative methods: it is a way to provide some additional services and opportunities for people who are struggling, in whatever that may be, in an effort to keep them out of jail and in the system.
“Those crimes that April talked about, those are low-level status offenses. Some of those offenses do have victims, and in those cases we would have to receive the victims’ permission for the defendant to enter into the LEAD program. We can’t just arbitrarily say ‘you’ve been victimized by a financial crime and we’re going to take it upon ourselves to divert the perpetrator from that charge.’ We would need buy-in from those victims as well.
“Our effort is not to excuse bad behavior – it’s another diversion program that we can offer to people. But it is different than these special courts. Those courts are systems that are set up down the line from the process. I think the operative term here is a “warm hand-off,” Dorsey said.
The LEAD program, which is part of the COSSAP program, is for someone who is struggling with an addiction and is charged with one of those qualifying offenses. That person can immediately transition, within minutes or a day, to a peer support specialist, who can make contact with them and get them into the system, the Sheriff explained. Once that defendant is in the LEAD system, they recognize there is still the potential for their charges to be prosecuted, if they do not stay with the program. That potential for the charges is the incentive for them to stay in the system and get the help they need.
The LEAD program has a strong “breaking the cycle of addiction” component, because many of the qualifying offenses are ones the defendants are committing to feed a drug addiction. The thinking is if you provide the resources to get the subjects off of their addiction, you reduce the need for them to commit crimes to feed that addiction.
“What happens with these subjects is very cyclical,” said Swancy, “and our hope is to throw a wrench into that cycle, and break them from it.”
The effort of the LEAD program “is to do something different. We have been dealing with drug addiction for a couple of generations now, and I can honestly say it has not gotten better. We have been dealing with it, dumping the problems into the criminal justice system. My philosophy is that it is a medical and mental health system problem. Addiction should not be dealt with in the criminal justice system, but because of the strain the medical and mental health systems have in the state and across America, the criminal justice system is the old catch-all, and has been dealing with it as best as it can. But it has been ineffective,” Dorsey said.
“But if you can break that cycle of addiction, then the subjects want to get a job and see the value in providing for their families, or being less of a burden on our welfare system, -- all these other things. If someone gets clean, and breaks that cycle of addiction, they’re not just less likely to be involved in crimes, they are more likely to be productive citizens for our community,” he said.
Spruell explained there are two ways to get into the LEAD program as it is being administered by Chester County: a law enforcement referral and a social referral.
“For example, a manager of a business or a person that has filed a police report could refer someone into the program. Then we have a law enforcement referral, where a person charged with one of those offenses has 72 hours to make contact with a peer support person to get into the program,” she said.
“Someone does not have to have committed a crime to get into the program,” she said.
When a person enters the LEAD program, they are assessed, and have several forms that must be completed, including a HIPAA form for medical privacy. Once that is done the person’s information goes to a peer specialist, who then determines what the person’s needs are and refers them to different services.
“People may not need treatment for drug abuse; maybe they just need to be able to get a state I.D. or they may need to learn how to relieve stress, and we would connect them with those programs that can serve their need.”
Katie Swancy added, “I think the basic concept is that there is no one path: every single individual who makes contact with this program is going to have an individualized care plan. So that plan is going to be developed in conjunction with the Hazel Pittman Center, who is our partner in this grant and this program, and they have clinicians in their office and the peer support person in the office, and they are the ones creating these plans. It’s not us as the Sheriff’s Office, these are professionals that are trained in this pathway. And whether it’s housing, or getting on food stamps, or getting a license so they can obtain a car to go to a job interview – there are tons of avenues (or roadblocks) that feed into a drug addiction, not just the drugs themselves,” she said.
Sheriff Dorsey said the people who might qualify for this program are people that law enforcement interacts with every day.
“So the deputies, they know who would benefit from programs like this. We have talked about all these resources that might make people’s lives better or put them on a path to success, and those programs have been in existence way before this grant was written. Hazel Pittman has been there, Mental Health has been there. Certain non-profit agencies have been there. We see our role as boots on the ground: we are the “warm hand-off”. We are the ones that are going to be there at three o’clock in the morning, recognizing what this person is dealing with, so instead of just handing them a pamphlet and telling them ‘go down and set up an appointment (with this or that agency)' we are going to follow through with that and hopefully put them in touch with that LEAD peer support specialist for those other resources immediately,” he said.
The Sheriff added that this LEAD program doesn’t mean that the offenders are not held accountable for their actions.
Through this program, subjects are still being held accountable for their offenses, “just in a different way,” Dorsey said. “That accountability is putting their life on a better path. The accountability factor may not be that they carry a criminal conviction or charge, but it will be putting them in a position where they would change their life, so that they would be less likely to return to the criminal justice system. In fact, I feel like they are going to be held more accountable that someone who just goes to jail.
“Our criminal justice system is quite frankly, in a mess, because of the backlog of cases, and as we fill it with those who are low-level offenders who are struggling with addiction, it takes away our ability to focus on crimes of violence, drug dealers and drug traffickers and the like,” Sheriff Dorsey said.
“Our goal is if we can change a handful of lives, in a year’s time, so they never get back into the criminal justice system again, just think about how significant that is going to be versus them going to jail, being bonded out the next day, being re-arrested multiple times throughout the year and more than likely not going to prison. What if we could change their path so they have an outcome where they never return to the criminal justice system? Our goal is about changing lives. It’s about doing something different.”
Chester County’s LEAD program is modeled on the program that is being used at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office by Sheriff Barry Faile with great success, Sheriff Dorsey pointed out. In fact it was Sheriff Faile who invited Sheriff Dorsey and Chester County to set up their own version of the program.
Ask Sheriff Dorsey what will be an indicator of the success of the LEAD program in Chester County and he answers, “When we see that one person who puts their life on a different path, and they step away from their addiction and they don’t re-offend, that will be our measure of success.”
The public is invited to learn more about the LEAD program at a community forum on June 6 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Gateway.