LEAD talk

Discussing the elements of the LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program are COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program) Project Coordinator April Spruell, Sheriff Max Dorsey, Sheriff’s Office PIO Londa Pringle and CCSO General Counsel Katie Swancy.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

There has been a lot of curiosity generated about the new LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program started by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, so The N&R sat down with Sheriff Max Dorsey, COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program) Project Coordinator April Spruell, CCSO General Counsel Katie Swancy and Sheriff’s Office PIO Londa Pringle to find out what the LEAD program is, and more importantly, what it is not.

Spruell said the LEAD program looks at serving defendants who have committed low-risk crimes, such as financial crimes, property crimes, drug offenses and partner and family member assaults, but only first degree assaults.

