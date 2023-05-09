As the City of Chester fights a bit of an uphill battle in terms of getting back on its feet, maybe it just needs to let things go downhill.

This past weekend was a big one for the City, with Live After Five taking place on Friday and the inaugural Downhill Derby (sponsored and organized by the Rotary Club of Chester) on Saturday. Live After Five, a monthly event with music and food, started with a bang two years ago but seemed to fall victim to bad weather every time it was scheduled last year. It came off well on Friday.

