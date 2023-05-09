As the City of Chester fights a bit of an uphill battle in terms of getting back on its feet, maybe it just needs to let things go downhill.
This past weekend was a big one for the City, with Live After Five taking place on Friday and the inaugural Downhill Derby (sponsored and organized by the Rotary Club of Chester) on Saturday. Live After Five, a monthly event with music and food, started with a bang two years ago but seemed to fall victim to bad weather every time it was scheduled last year. It came off well on Friday.
Then came the derby on Saturday. The idea for it actually came to Rotary President Cyrus Corbett as he watched an old episode of “The Little Rascals” almost two years ago. A ton of work and coordination went into finding drivers, ordering derby car kits, putting them together, finding volunteers, timekeepers, setting up hay bales for protective purposes…and it was worth it. A huge crowd showed up and Chester got rave reviews. In fact, within minutes of us posting some pictures of the race on our Facebook page, people were asking how they could sign up for the event next year. It was good for business, it was good for residents who got to see something new and different and ergo it was good for Chester.
The City has had some struggles in terms of dilapidated homes, crime, general cleanliness and finances. However, downtown is making a nice turnaround with several new businesses having opened and others on the way. The downtown area is a huge asset that has been underutilized in some ways. It’s pretty undeniable that the downtown, built on a hill as it is, is unique and very pretty. Live After Five, the derby and this weekend’s Hog on the Hill festival draw people to downtown and when it does, the reception always seems to be good. They hang around, they spend money and they come back. That’s how you grow and that’s how you generate revenue both for businesses and the City in general.
There are several new members of Chester City Council on board and a new mayor (who has been on the Council for two terms). We hope they will see how successful recent events have been and either partner with groups to bring more, plan them themselves or streamline the process to get more festivals and events in downtown. This weekend’s derby showed that having things go downhill can definitely be a good thing.