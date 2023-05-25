Did you know that National Egg Day is coming up on June 3? I hope you're ready to celebrate and start your day with a delicious and nutritious meal, because I've got a recipe for you that's sure to impress: Shakshuka!

But first, let's talk about egg prices. Yes, it's true, the cost of eggs has doubled since this time last year, but there's hope on the horizon. Eggs are expected to drop a total of about 30 percent by the end of the year, according to the USDA. The price isn't back to where it was, but at least it's going in the right direction.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

