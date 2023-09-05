Ignorance of the law is no excuse for breaking it. You can’t drive 70 miles-per-hour through a residential neighborhood just because you didn’t see a speed limit sign. The law is the law, period.

We’ve mentioned here before that local bodies have a bad habit of changing meeting agendas once a meeting has already begun. A provision explicitly stating that such practice was not allowed was inserted into the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (SC FOIA) a few years ago. When local bodies continued the practice we gave them the benefit of the doubt, figuring they weren’t aware of the change to the law or that it was a case of old habits dying hard. At this point, there is no excuse as tradition and going along to get along are no more reason to violate a clearly-defined statute than not seeing that speed limit sign.