Ignorance of the law is no excuse for breaking it. You can’t drive 70 miles-per-hour through a residential neighborhood just because you didn’t see a speed limit sign. The law is the law, period.
We’ve mentioned here before that local bodies have a bad habit of changing meeting agendas once a meeting has already begun. A provision explicitly stating that such practice was not allowed was inserted into the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (SC FOIA) a few years ago. When local bodies continued the practice we gave them the benefit of the doubt, figuring they weren’t aware of the change to the law or that it was a case of old habits dying hard. At this point, there is no excuse as tradition and going along to get along are no more reason to violate a clearly-defined statute than not seeing that speed limit sign.
This came up on Monday night at Chester City Council. At the outset of the meeting, a motion was made to add a personnel matter in the administrative department to the agenda for discussion in executive session. That was approved by a unanimous vote. What then happened after executive session was an abrupt motion to fire City Administrator Malik Whitaker. That passed 5-4, but one member of Council later said there were two motions on the floor and she believed she was voting to adjourn the meeting, not fire Whitaker. That led to a special called meeting Wednesday when a motion to rescind the vote was offered. That led to a lengthy argument about whether that vote comported with the SC FOIA (some argued that “daily administrative duties” was far too vague a description for a motion to rescind a firing) and Robert’s Rules of Order, which sets forth procedure for how meetings should be run. There was yelling, members of the audience stood and voiced their opinions, a vote was taken to rescind (it passed 5-4) and the meeting was ended quickly.
That led to questions…questions about whether or not Whitaker had, in fact, been “un-fired,” whether the vote on Monday was legal and whether Wednesday’s was as well. All those questions and all those actions that had social media commenters comparing the meeting to a circus and a pay-per-view wrestling event, could have been avoided if the council had simply not approved the addition to the agenda on Monday. The law was changed specifically to avoid having government bodies NOT spring big, seismic issues onto agendas without the public knowing in advance. Obviously, if you are a City of Chester resident, you might want to know that an administrator is going to be fired or re-hired in advance so you would be able to attend the meeting in person and make your voice heard on the matter. It’s about being open and transparent in the way that government operates.
Now, there are some exceptions to the rule, with late additions to the agenda being allowed in an “emergency” circumstance. Maybe there was an emergency circumstance, but none was given. So if you sit on any governmental board and an agenda change is offered once a meeting is underway, please ask for the emergency circumstance to be stated and if there isn’t one, then don’t vote for the agenda to be amended. Like with that speed limit sign, the law is clearly posted so everyone just needs to slow down and follow it.