CHESTER — James Lorance McGee Jr., 77, passed away at MUSC-Chester on April 14, 2023. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Breitenbach McGee of the home; daughter, Amy Aucello (Michael) of Tampa, Fla.; grandson, Michael Roman Aucello; and brother, Charles Paul McGee of Georgetown, Texas.
James was born in Temple, Texas to the late Evanell McDonald McGee and Major James L. McGee, USAF (Ret).
James was retired from the thermal plastic industry. He attended The Citadel and was a graduate of Northern Arizona University. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed working in his yard with his loving wife, reading and studying the history of his home state, Texas. He was an enthusiastic and long-time dedicated fan of his Dallas Cowboys.
Father Augustin L. Guzman conducted Rosary, 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home. On Sunday, April 23, 2023, a Memorial Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chester with Father Guzman officiating.
Pollard Funeral Home served the family.