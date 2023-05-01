CHESTER — James Lorance McGee Jr., 77, passed away at MUSC-Chester on April 14, 2023. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Breitenbach McGee of the home; daughter, Amy Aucello (Michael) of Tampa, Fla.; grandson, Michael Roman Aucello; and brother, Charles Paul McGee of Georgetown, Texas.

