Good day Chester, Buddy here this week. Let’s talk a little bit about that age-old pain in the joints known as arthritis.
As dogs, many of us are living longer lives. With advancing years, though, it’s common to see a host of medical and cognitive problems. One of the big ones, and one which can often be the easiest to deal with, is when your dog starts having problems getting up and around. There are a lot of simple, inexpensive and effective things you can get and do to improve your aging, arthritic dog’s mobility.
First things first – you need to make an appointment with your veterinarian so your dog’s condition can be diagnosed properly. Arthritis, which literally means “inflammation of the joint(s),” is certainly one of the most common, but it isn’t always the culprit. Other causes can also include degeneration of the nerves, muscle weakness or even a torn cruciate ligament.
On the other hand, it isn’t always an orthopedic or neurological condition that’s hindering your dog’s mobility. The cause could actually be pain unrelated to their muscles, joints or bones. Other common problems include inflammation of or a mass associated with one of the organs within the abdomen, spleen or liver. Even heart or respiratory disease can cause mobility issues, as can something as simple as overgrown nails.
When rising and walking are already difficult and painful for a dog, asking them to do either on a slick floor surface just compounds the difficulty and pain. You needn’t replace all of your home flooring, though. Fortunately, there are some inexpensive, simple and highly effective products you can try and steps you can take to quickly make your home floor surfaces less slick for your dog to help them get around better.
Lay out area rugs or carpet runners, at least in the areas where your dog walks most. And don’t forget anti-skid mats underneath any area rugs or carpet runners you lay out. Add non-slip stair treads to your hardwood staircases. Get a set of Woodrow Wear Power Paws (gripper socks) or similar socks or booties for your dog. We looked these up on the Internet and they really look neat. If your dog is having difficulty jumping into or out of your car or truck, get them a folding pet ramp. Around the house, if your dog is having trouble getting on and off your bed or couch, then a set of “pet steps” or carpeted ramp would be good to consider.
Make sure that the temperature of the room or area of your home that your dog spends most of their time in isn’t too hot or too cold. This is also true for dogs that spend their time in the garage or outdoors. Make sure your dog has a well-cushioned and comfortable place to sleep at night and to lie around on during the day. Especially for dogs with arthritis and otherwise sore joints, orthopedic or memory foam dog beds can be a great comfort.
For dogs that are experiencing severe mobility impairment, it’s important to ensure that they can easily reach their food and water bowls. Dehydration can be a real problem for dogs that can’t walk well on their own. Make sure their food and water bowls are near their bed and easy for them to reach. It will also help if they are elevated and off the floor. This is especially helpful for dogs with neck and back pain. Also, you will want to put a non-slip surface large enough for your dog to stand on while eating or drinking but you will want something durable that you can wash off when soiled. A yoga mat is an easy, inexpensive mat to use without too much cushion.
Regular nail trims can greatly improve your dog’s comfort level and mobility. Overgrown nails can cause difficulty walking, so if you can’t easily trim your dog’s nails take them to a groomer or your veterinarian on a regular basis. This is not an expensive procedure and may give your dog real relief.
Now, we haven’t talked about medications or supplements and while they can decrease inflammation and pain, they are not a one-size-fits-all topic. While there are many treatments for dogs with osteoarthritis, none will cure or heal the arthritic joint but a combination of treatments can very well restore vitality and decrease discomfort. Omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin can work to slow joint degeneration. The combination of these over several months can improve function and decrease pain and can also be used as a preventive. Turmeric and curcumin together are a potent anti-inflammatory. Adequan is a synthetic, injectable medication available by veterinary prescription.
Hydrotherapy is ideal for arthritic dogs because the buoyancy of the water takes weight off the joints and helps build strength in the muscles that would otherwise waste away. Acupuncture is widely accepted by conventional veterinarians and is highly effective at reducing pain and the heat that goes along with inflammation. Laser therapy can penetrate deeply, down to a cellular level, depending on the type of laser used. Laser therapy increases circulation and works to repair damaged tissue. It has been found to be highly effective at reducing pain and inflammation.
Conventional veterinary treatments include NSAIDS and steroids. While these can be highly effective, they also have serious side effects. These should be considered as “heavy artillery” and reserve their use for severe cases when none of the gentler therapies can relieve your dog’s pain. Don’t forget about massage therapy. It can provide relief and improve the healing of soft tissue that is irritated or inflamed, break up scar tissue that may have formed around arthritic joints, relieve stiffness and promote better flexibility and range of motion. What is most important to remember is that pain-relieving medications should only be given under the guidance and recommendation of your veterinarian.
Lastly, many people ask whether or not marijuana or cannabinol (CBD) products can help ease a dog’s arthritis pain. This question is becoming more common as more and more states legalize marijuana for people and more and more companies are making and promoting cannabinol-based products such as chews, powders, creams and other treatments for all kinds of ailments in pets. The truth is, we just don’t know yet and it’s a pretty murky picture too as to the value there may or may not be. Always talk to your veterinarian about their recommendations when it comes to giving your pets any over the counter medications of any kind.