Good day Chester, Buddy here this week. Let’s talk a little bit about that age-old pain in the joints known as arthritis.

As dogs, many of us are living longer lives. With advancing years, though, it’s common to see a host of medical and cognitive problems. One of the big ones, and one which can often be the easiest to deal with, is when your dog starts having problems getting up and around. There are a lot of simple, inexpensive and effective things you can get and do to improve your aging, arthritic dog’s mobility.

We were saddened to learn that Buddy’s mama, Ruth Whitman, has passed away. Ruth will be missed by all of us here at The News & Reporter. We are publishing these weekly columns in her honor.