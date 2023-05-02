LIONS PIC

A Lewisville player goes up for an interception in a game last year against Wagener-Salley.

 BY BILL MARION

To get ready to play better teams deep in the playoffs, Lewisville Football Coach Leon Boulware believes his team has to face better competition. They’ll be doing that in the season, in the preseason and on the practice fields.

Boulware is going into his second season as the head coach Lewisville, and his first one was a rousing success. The team went 9-1 in the regular season, won the school’s first region title in more than a decade and advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Christ Church. Boulware said as good as the season was, he and his team want more.

