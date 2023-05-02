To get ready to play better teams deep in the playoffs, Lewisville Football Coach Leon Boulware believes his team has to face better competition. They’ll be doing that in the season, in the preseason and on the practice fields.
Boulware is going into his second season as the head coach Lewisville, and his first one was a rousing success. The team went 9-1 in the regular season, won the school’s first region title in more than a decade and advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Christ Church. Boulware said as good as the season was, he and his team want more.
“The way we finished left a sour taste in our mouths. We don’t want that to happen again,” Boulware said.
That started as soon as the season ended last year. Boulware said his team has been hitting the weight room hard in an effort to get bigger, stronger and faster. The team is getting bigger in a different way as well. When Boulware arrived last year, overall numbers went up and they’ve done so again this offseason. As spring practice began on Monday, Boulware was counting on having 67 players out, which doesn’t include spring sport athletes. He figures that he will have enough players in the program to have a full varsity roster, a JV team and a middle school program. That means more depth and fewer players going both ways, which is a big advantage in Class A football. It will also let the Lions have a true spring game this year. Last year, it was just an offense vs. defense showcase, but on May 23, Lewisville will have its roster split into two full teams in an event that will also feature a DJ and food trucks.
“We want to make that a big event for the community and the team,” Boulware said.
The team will stay busy with 7-on-7 work during the summer, and then will hit the field against some heavy hitters when the time comes for scrimmages. The Lions will be facing Keenan, perennial AAA power Camden and AAAA force South Pointe. The regular season schedule has been tweaked too, with Eau Claire dropped as the opener and defending AA lowerstate champion Oceanside Collegiate added to the schedule. That game will be played in Charleston at Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium, home of The Citadel.
“We wanted a more competitive game right out of the gate,” Boulware said. “I know a lot of people talk about these charter schools and private schools but they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. You may as well play them. It will be in a college stadium with a big atmosphere.”
Boulware can already see a difference, his team can see the difference and he believes everyone else will too soon enough.
“The kids are excited. There is a new energy in the building. We’re ready to go.”