The Nerve’s review of available county budgets statewide found that the following counties had the largest percentage differences between their initially adopted fiscal 2022 general-fund budgets and what those budgets would have been had they been capped at population growth plus inflation since fiscal 2018. The caps were based on annual millage-rate-limitation percentages provided to counties by the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, which factored population growth and inflation for those years.

Oconee County Council Chairman Matthew Durham will tell you he ran on a campaign promise of low taxes and limited government growth.

Durham, who was elected to County Council in 2020 and became its chairman this year, says he was alarmed that the county’s annual budget grew by 45% since 2016, contending that if limited to population growth plus inflation, overall spending during the period should have increased by no more than 22%.

