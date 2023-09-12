Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said some of his defensive players had a request on Friday.
“They said, ‘Can you slow down a little bit so we can rest for a second?’ ” Boulware said.
That sentiment was understandable, since the Lions had scoring drives in the first half of one play, two plays (twice), three plays (three times) and five plays (twice). The rest obviously wasn’t all that necessary as Lewisville won via shutout over Blacksburg 63-0. It was the team’s third straight shutout. The Lions will try to keep those trends going this week against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
The Trojans are off to an atypically tough start. The program is normally a threat to make a deep playoff run every year but has begun the season 0-3, with lopsided losses against Augusta Christian, Saluda and Batesburg-Leesville. Boulware said, though, the potential for a playoff run is still present for the Trojans.
“They have a new coach this year,” he said. “They’ve still got athletes on the field, they are just young. They graduated a lot of guys last year. When they figure it out, they’ll get it going.”
That new coach is Jay Brannon, who previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator. Boulware said a lot of things remain the same. The Trojans still run a spread on offense and still go with a 4-2 base on defense.
Lewisville notched a 40-0 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta last year, but prior to that, it was a very back-and-forth series. Boulware said his team is mindful of that and also of the fact that despite their success the past three weeks, they can take nothing for granted.
This will be the first matchup Lewisville has had with a fellow Class A team. After losing to last year’s AA state runner-up (Oceanside Collegiate) in the opening game, Lewisville has clicked off blowout, shutout wins over Buford, Chesterfield and Blacksburg. Boulware said his offense has gelled, with quarterback Ian Grissom developing chemistry with his wide receivers. The skill guys are unselfish, which is helpful considering how deep Lewisville is there.
“Last week, Dion (Brown) and De’Adrian (Robinson) were telling me, ‘Coach, we need to get Jacorreun (Robinson) the ball,” Boulware said.
The defense, Boulware said, has done a solid job of adjusting to different schemes each week. They’ve been effective in every respect, including tackling, coverage, pressuring the quarterback and creating turnovers.
“They may not get as much attention, but we think we have the best defense in the state,” Boulware said.
In other words, Boulware said his team doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.
Kickoff at Lewisville is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.