The Food Lion is Chester is sporting a new shiny coat of fur. The store held a Grand Reopening on April 19 to show off their new remodel and their selection. Store associates handed out Food Lion gift cards to the first 100 customers.
Backed by associates and friends of the Chester store, Food Lion store manager Robbie Revis cut the ribbon officially opened the remodeled Chester store. Revis returns home to Chester as manager after working in other Food Lion stores throughout the region.
“After this ribbon cutting celebration, it’s back to what we do – Food Lion every day,” he told his staff in a group huddle before the ceremony.
Revis explained that Food Lion opened the market about 18 months ago when the former Bi-Lo store vacated the premises.
“We did what we call a ‘quick flip’ in 10 days to keep the store open for the public. Then the Food Lion company decided they were going to go in and remodel all the former Bi-Lo stores to get them up to Food Lion standards, painted with the Food Lion paint scheme and adapted t the Food Lion floor layout. So that’s what we’ve been doing over the last 10 months,” Revis said.
He said the floorplan for Food Lion is different than that used by Bi-Lo. For example all of the Bi-Lo stores had pharmacies, but not all Food Lion stores have pharmacies.
He proudly proclaimed that Food Lion also has a wider selection of groceries, and anyone who has never shopped in Food Lion should come and experience what they have to offer.
“Our number one thing is customer service. We want the fastest checkout in the industry, and I think we have that. We also have self-check for our customers who prefer that.
“What sets us apart is our customer service and our selection and variety,” he said.
According to a Food Lion news release, Food Lion has remodeled about 20 stores throughout the area.
While these stores have had significant enhancements in the last two years, Food Lion remains committed to keeping prices low and offering great promotion and other opportunities to save.
The remodeled stores will feature extensive product assortments, a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” meal options and a selection of locally sourced items produced or grown in communities around the store.
“From a brand-new look and feel to more convenient grab-and-go items to make any meal easier, each of these stores has made big changes with our customers in mind,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “While we have made significant enhancements in these stores since they opened about two years ago, we remain committed to keeping our prices low every day, and also offering great promotions and other opportunities to save. We are excited for our neighbors to experience our low prices and the changes we have made just for them.”
The remodeled stores feature an all-new look, extensive product assortment, a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” meal options and a great selection of locally sourced items produced or grown in communities around the store. Customers also have a large selection of affordable organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
Through Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, each Food Lion store regularly donates unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste to local feeding agencies to support neighbors in need. Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America® more than 20 years ago.
To thank community leaders for their support since the stores opened and their patience during the remodels, Food Lion provided store-made catering trays to various local organizations as part of this week’s celebrations.
Locally, Revis expressed appreciation to the members of the City of Chester Fire Department, who w re present at the ribbon cutting.
During the celebration, the store associates were given kazoos and formed an impromptu musical band. The Food Lion mascot also delighted visitors during the event.
And following the ribbon cutting the store went back to what they do best. As Robbie Revis said, that’s “Food Lion, everyday.”