The Food Lion is Chester is sporting a new shiny coat of fur. The store held a Grand Reopening on April 19 to show off their new remodel and their selection. Store associates handed out Food Lion gift cards to the first 100 customers.

Backed by associates and friends of the Chester store, Food Lion store manager Robbie Revis cut the ribbon officially opened the remodeled Chester store. Revis returns home to Chester as manager after working in other Food Lion stores throughout the region.

