Well good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about something I don’t know first-hand, but it did affect a former housemate of mine – that would be the B.B.D. Syndrome, or better known to many as the Big Black Dog Syndrome.
Curly Jo was my friend girl when I came to live with my humans and I loved her because she looked like me. Although she was black and I’m tan and white, I didn’t see color, I just saw someone who looked like me, another dog.
We’ve talked many times about adopting pets from local shelters and the joy they bring to a family, so when you go to your local shelter to look for a new addition, please don’t overlook that pretty black dog in the back of its cage.
The syndrome, we’ll call it, is well known to shelter workers and rescue organizations across the nation. Black dogs are much more difficult to find homes for and are the last dogs to find homes. They are often among the first to be euthanized.
There is some validity to the claim that there are more black dogs in shelters because there are more black dogs in the world; however, this does not explain why it is much harder to find homes for black dogs than for dogs of other coat colors. Shelter workers and rescue volunteers can quickly and easily tell countless stories of wonderful dogs who were impossible to find homes for because of no reason other than the color of their coat.
For one thing, black or dark hair is a dominant trait among humans as well as dogs. There are more brunettes than any other hair color among humans in the country, and in fact it is estimated that in the next 100 years there will be no red-headed humans in this country. Could the same be true for black dogs?
Unfortunate but true, you see black dogs are the most unlikely to be adopted from animal shelters than any other color of dog, and the same is true of cats. Black dogs – mixed breeds mostly and commonly Labs, Dobermans and Rottweilers – are the last dogs chosen, according to animal shelter workers, and are more likely to be euthanized, even though they are as loving and friendly as lighter-colored dogs.
One reason might be that black doesn’t stand out in the dimly-lit shelter cages and can be intimidating and viewed as dangerous. Some have suggested that because their eyes are usually dark there isn’t enough contrast between their faces and their coats, making it difficult to distinguish their real facial expressions.
When humans visit an animal shelter to look for a dog to adopt they look for a friendly, outgoing dog that isn’t afraid to make eye contact and usually a light brown or lighter in color. So those of us who have dark hair and dark eyes don’t stand a chance. Taking a picture is difficult too because all that shows up is a dark spot unless we are outside.
In Hollywood the color white has always been used to depict the hero or the good guy where black has also been associated with evil things, which doesn’t make sense to me but neither does a lot of things humans see at the movies and read in books.
You don’t often see black dogs being used in TV commercials or advertising campaigns. These factors all combine to leave you with a false stereotype that black dogs are more intimidating than dogs of other colors.
With technology at your fingertips, many people are using the Internet to search for their next best friend. They scan through pictures looking for a face to fall in love with and the features of black dogs do not show as well in photographs. It is much more difficult to get a good photo of a black dog than one of lighter color.
A dog’s coat color has no effect on its temperament and personality. Black dogs are just as playful, loving and fun as dogs of other colors. I remember my friend girl Curly Jo was black and her fur looked just like a black velvet Elvis picture, my human used to say.
So, if you are looking to adopt a dog, please visit the shelters and don’t overlook the black dogs. Ask that they be taken out of their cage so you can see them and play with them a little, pet them and talk to them. Be aware that Big Black Dog Syndrome is real and you may have a tendency to overlook the black dogs. Take a second look and make an effort to see ALL dogs available.
Who knows, you may just fall in love with a B.B.D. and put an end to the syndrome that affects so many wonderful, loving dogs. Black dogs are so happy to be adopted they will serve you well as a faithful and loyal companion.
