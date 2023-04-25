Attention, voters of the City of Chester! I am thrilled to endorse Councilman Carlos Williams for Mayor! Having worked closely with Carlos, I can confidently say that he is the perfect candidate from this slate to lead our City to new heights.

His leadership skills are simply outstanding. He has a clear vision for the future of our City, and he is not afraid to make tough decisions to bring progress and development to our community. In addition, Carlos has consistently demonstrated the ability to work collaboratively with all citizen types, from older adults to youth, business owners to investors, families to singles, and the workforce.

