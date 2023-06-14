I am writing this letter with great pains about the correct state of the Joe Collins Stadium, or as we called in our childhood, the fairgrounds. The stadium is in such a mess. I have never seen it in the state it is now: grass not being cut, weed-eating not done.
I have reached out to our elected officials but no one can give the residents of my neighborhood any answers. Can we not afford to keep up what is in my opinion an historic recreation place, a place that has served our communities for decades, and is a step away from an historic church?
Elected officials, do something!