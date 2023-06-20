When there was an unexpected hole in the Appalachian State lineup, Alex Reed was the “best man” for the job of filling it.

Reed’s college baseball journey stretched out over six years, hit fits and starts because of injuries, a pandemic and circumstances beyond his control. His opportunities appeared to get pulled out from under him on multiple occasions, but his long-awaited big break did come and was provided courtesy of a wedding. When it presented itself, though, he was ready and took full advantage.