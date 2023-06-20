When there was an unexpected hole in the Appalachian State lineup, Alex Reed was the “best man” for the job of filling it.
Reed’s college baseball journey stretched out over six years, hit fits and starts because of injuries, a pandemic and circumstances beyond his control. His opportunities appeared to get pulled out from under him on multiple occasions, but his long-awaited big break did come and was provided courtesy of a wedding. When it presented itself, though, he was ready and took full advantage.
“Thirty games into his senior season, he had 10 at-bats,” said Billy Keels, who coached Reed in high school at Lewisville. “Not getting to play, some guys would’ve just walked away, but Alex didn’t do that.”
Reid was a senior catcher on the 2017 Lewisville team. He won a ring that year, with Lewisville winning the Class A state title. He played JV baseball as an eighth grader and made varsity as a freshman. Christian Cok was the starting catcher that year, but was also a pitcher, so when he got his weekly turn in the rotation, Reed took his place behind the plate. He started as a sophomore (when Lewisville was state runner-up) and put together an all-state resume. Oddly, given what was to come, Reed said he was “just OK at the plate” in the prep ranks, but was among the top defensive catchers in the state. Errant pitches rarely got by him and would-be base stealers always thought twice about trying to test his arm.
“He really never faced much adversity in high school. He was a three-year starter and was never hurt,” Keels said.
So how he dealt with the next six years did not necessarily come from experience, but from something within him.
“I guess maybe it’s just how I was raised,” he said.
He did have the benefit of a dad (Mike) who followed much the same path he was about to enter. As good a player as he was, Reed said he walked off the graduation stage at Lewisville standing six-feet-tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
“Most colleges want their catchers to come in at 6-foot-2 and about 220 pounds,” he said.
So his college career would begin at Brunswick Community College in North Carolina. It’s a junior college, one that has a constantly changing roster, with most players staying for two years and some only one (before transferring).
“We would have guys come in that had played D-1 ball and gotten hurt, had Tommy John surgery or something,” Reed said. “They’d redshirt and rehab for a year, play one year and then transfer.”
With a lot of talent coming in-and-out and Reed needing some time to physically mature, he opted to take a redshirt season as a freshman. He got bigger, saying more intense workouts and time on the field usually left him starving and eating a lot more. As his sophomore year began, though, he had a big fall campaign, which often sets the stage for a big spring.
“That’s when you have a chance to get noticed, in those inter-squad games and scrimmages against other schools,” Reed said.
His first year playing in college was a good one. As he started to see more and more college pitching, he became a much more effective hitter. A position switch also helped as he made the move from catcher to first base.
“It’s hard to hit and be a catcher,” he said. “When I moved to first base, I turned into more of a slugger.”
He could have transferred after that season but decided to play for a second year at Brunswick. As he had another good fall in 2019, he had no way of knowing that second year of junior college baseball was more than a year away.
He’d likely have ended up missing the season anyway, because of hand surgery, but no one would play a full college season in 2020 because of the onset of the COVID pandemic. As was the case with all college players, that year did not count against Reed's eligibility. Even still, once things started to return to normal, he had the opportunity to move on if he so chose, with a number of Division II schools showing him interest.
“That’s not the route I wanted to take,” he said. “I wanted to play Division I baseball.”
So the rare, nearly unheard of fourth season of junior college baseball was in store for Reed.
“That part of the resilience he showed throughout his college career,” Keels said. “Because again, most guys would not have hung around for a fourth year in junior college.”
Coaches at Brunswick were unaccustomed to having a player for as long as they did Reed and teammates certainly took notice of how long Reed had been around.
“They called me ‘Paw Paw,’” Reed, now age 24, laughed. “It was pretty funny, actually.”
Reed was basically betting on himself, shunning offers for the chance to put up a big season and gain Division I attention. The bet paid off big time, with Reed having a huge season and leaving Brunswick with a career average of .321 and 11 home runs. That got him seen in the way he'd hoped and he ultimately committed to Appalachian State. Reed had a big fall and was projected to start at first base just days before the season started. Unfortunately, right before opening day Reed tested positive for COVID-19 and per protocol, was on the shelf for a while. A freshman ended up starting the season at first.
“And he won the Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year Award,” Reed said.
So, he went from potential starter to little-used backup and pinch hitter in an instant. He kept a good attitude and kept working hard, but said the life of reserve can be a hard one.
“They might tap you on the back in the dugout and tell you to be ready to pinch hit three or four straight games and you still never get in. Then, when you do, it’s very hard to hit when you only get one at-bat every other week or so,” he said.
After the season, Reed was informed his scholarship was being pulled. Coaches liked him and wanted to keep him, but in college baseball, he said, coaches can’t afford to invest scholarship money in a player who isn’t on the field and isn’t contributing (even if it’s because of reasons beyond his control). Keels said Reed could have transferred or just walked away from the game at that point, but didn’t.
“At that point, I was one year away from finishing. I just couldn’t quit,” Reed said.
Reed had another good fall and said he basically led the team in every offensive category. So, for the second straight year and going into his final season of eligibility, he finally appeared poised to realize his dream of starting at the Division I level. However, a graduate transfer, one who had also already bounced around college baseball for five years, came in.
“I had success at the plate but he was a better fielder than me,” Reed said.
So once again, it looked like a dream was dangling tantalizingly close only to be jerked from his grasp. It was another case where many players would have decided that all the time and effort wasn’t worth the bother.
“What I knew was that I was a good hitter. I knew if I could get my chance and get to start maybe three games in-a-row, the coaches would not be disappointed with how I performed,” Reed said.
Reed got a hit early in the season but said he didn’t get another at-bat for almost a full month.
“The next one I had, I hit a home run against Georgia Southern,” he said. “It was probably the hardest I hit a ball all season. That was probably an eye-opener for my coaches.”
After 30 games, the chance Reed had long craved finally presented itself. One hole in the lineup was created by an injury and another for a slightly more positive reason.
“One of Alex’s teammates had to miss a couple of games to be the best man in a wedding,” Keels said.
So, Reed got the call to be the designated hitter for a weekend series.
“I had a couple of big games. The kind where you go 3-for-4 and 2-for-5,” he said.
He’d proven himself. Reed never wavered and never stopped preparing as though he were starter even when he rarely played. He didn’t leave the lineup for the rest of the season. Down the stretch, the Mountaineers defeated ranked teams in Coastal Carolina and Southern Mississippi. Right before the series against Coastal Carolina, Reed was called into the coach’s office.
“They told me they were proud of me and how hard I’d worked and told me they were giving me back my full scholarship,” he said.
He had game-changing hits against the Chanticleers that included a run-scoring double off the wall to plate one go-ahead run and a homer to drive in another. Appalachian State made a run in the conference tournament, but ultimately had their season ended. His playing time wasn’t extensive, but Reed still managed to end the year with a .297 batting average, four home runs and four doubles. He had hoped Appalachian State would make the playoffs (which they did not) but was still happy with how things turned out.
“I’m glad I got my chance and did well personally, but the big thing is that the team played so well. We set some records and had the best season App has had since about 2010,” he said.
“Now he’s a college graduate and starting his career. I couldn’t be more proud of Alex,” Keels said.
Reed is back living in Chester County and is working in sales. He said his baseball career is finished, though he could perhaps see himself coaching his kids in the sport (when he has kids) down the line. Right now, he is focused on establishing his professional life, but will always carry on the lessons baseball taught him. It’s appropriate that a marriage gave him his big chance, since he left baseball with a lifetime of great memories and a ring.