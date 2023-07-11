Are you one of those people who find it hard to leave work behind when you have a day off? I sure am, mostly because of what I do for a living. Being an editor or reporter at a newspaper is kind of like being the president…you are always a reporter or editor, day and night every day, just like the president is always the president. Things don’t stop happening or take a break for people in either position. Did I just compare my job to that of president of the United States? I think I did…I’M AS IMPORTANT AS THE PRESIDENT! Not really.

Anyway, I remember the exact date…July 14, 2007. That’s a pretty easy date for me to remember since I got married that day, which is an occasion that tends to stick in one’s mind. The happiest, most memorable day of my life was winding to a close. I had somehow conned a beautiful, well-educated woman into pledging she’d spend the rest of her life with me. We’d had a wonderful wedding and a reception that is still talked about by attendees to this day. We’d made our way to Charlotte, where we would board a plane at a ridiculously early hour the next day. It was VERY late by this time, but as I carried our luggage into the room we’d only be in for a few hours, I noticed my phone was lit up. At that point I had one of those old flip phones (it was probably already outdated by that time), so there wasn’t a large screen, informing me how who had called or texted and at what time. There was just a number (in this case, one) and a goofy little light that beamed when I had a text. Almost literally every person I knew, and dang near everyone who had my phone number had been at my wedding, so I had no clue who might have been texting me. I flipped open the phone and saw that I had a text from none other than then-Chester High Assistant Football Coach Eric Park. The text informed me that Chester had just won a big 7-on-7 tournament, beating powerhouse Byrnes in the finals. For once I had every earnest, honest intention of completely divorcing myself from work…you know, let’s use a different word since we’re talking about my wedding night…of leaving work behind. Still, this was a big deal, so I quickly texted my then-editor and said something to the effect of “Chester beat Byrnes 30-28 in the finals of the Wake Forest 7-on-7 tournament, get it on the web please.” In Park’s defense, he had no idea that you know, I’d just gotten married and whatnot.