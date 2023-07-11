Are you one of those people who find it hard to leave work behind when you have a day off? I sure am, mostly because of what I do for a living. Being an editor or reporter at a newspaper is kind of like being the president…you are always a reporter or editor, day and night every day, just like the president is always the president. Things don’t stop happening or take a break for people in either position. Did I just compare my job to that of president of the United States? I think I did…I’M AS IMPORTANT AS THE PRESIDENT! Not really.
Anyway, I remember the exact date…July 14, 2007. That’s a pretty easy date for me to remember since I got married that day, which is an occasion that tends to stick in one’s mind. The happiest, most memorable day of my life was winding to a close. I had somehow conned a beautiful, well-educated woman into pledging she’d spend the rest of her life with me. We’d had a wonderful wedding and a reception that is still talked about by attendees to this day. We’d made our way to Charlotte, where we would board a plane at a ridiculously early hour the next day. It was VERY late by this time, but as I carried our luggage into the room we’d only be in for a few hours, I noticed my phone was lit up. At that point I had one of those old flip phones (it was probably already outdated by that time), so there wasn’t a large screen, informing me how who had called or texted and at what time. There was just a number (in this case, one) and a goofy little light that beamed when I had a text. Almost literally every person I knew, and dang near everyone who had my phone number had been at my wedding, so I had no clue who might have been texting me. I flipped open the phone and saw that I had a text from none other than then-Chester High Assistant Football Coach Eric Park. The text informed me that Chester had just won a big 7-on-7 tournament, beating powerhouse Byrnes in the finals. For once I had every earnest, honest intention of completely divorcing myself from work…you know, let’s use a different word since we’re talking about my wedding night…of leaving work behind. Still, this was a big deal, so I quickly texted my then-editor and said something to the effect of “Chester beat Byrnes 30-28 in the finals of the Wake Forest 7-on-7 tournament, get it on the web please.” In Park’s defense, he had no idea that you know, I’d just gotten married and whatnot.
After that, I thought, that’s it. No more work, no more thinking about Chester. We rose before the roosters the next morning to get to the airport. As we stood in a long, slow line, I saw Dr. and Mrs. Richard Hughes. Dr. Hughes was coaching baseball in Chester at the time and had just been added to my weekly football picking panel. Always lovely to see the Hughes family…but surely that would be it. I’d be in Jamaica for a week, enjoying time with my bride and not working or thinking about work or acknowledging that I have a job. That went very well for the first few days, but one mid-afternoon, we walked out of the clear blue ocean water, across the pristine white sand and into a beachside bar. This was an all-inclusive trip, so you were free to eat and drink as much as you wanted. We sat down at the bar and ordered some beverages (again, it’s already paid for, so I order what qualified as “the good stuff”) to cool off and relax with. I happened to be wearing a Chester Cyclones t-shirt, which the fellow sitting next to me noticed.
“The Chester Cyclones?” he sneered.
Why would someone in Jamaica be speaking ill of the Cyclones? Because, as it turned out, he was a linebackers coach for the Union County High Yellow Jackets, that’s why. Chester and Union County would meet that year for the upperstate football championship. We talked about football for a while, which I love doing about as much as anything, but that did veer into work territory.
In 2017, Ashley and I went to Duluth, Ga. for a concert as a sort of anniversary present. As I drove I got a text informing me that Great Falls graduate Torrey Craig had signed with an NBA team after playing a few years in Australia and New Zealand. OK, I’m just going to write one story in the hotel room out of necessity, I assured her. Once I finished, I swore to Ashley I wouldn’t be working anymore…why, I wouldn’t even mention Chester. We went to the show and it was a great one, a twin bill of Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor. James has a fairly elaborate video screen that sits at the back of his stage showing different images as he plays, with each matching up to the song he’s performing. So, when he went into “Carolina in my mind” after some pictures of breathtaking beaches and mountains rolled by, a map of the Carolinas appeared. After scrolling around for a minute, it stopped…right on Chester County as he finished the song. I was delighted, but so much for that whole not mentioning Chester thing.
My anniversary is this Friday and I’m not planning on doing anything work related, so of course, my phone will be busy that day and I bet I will be too.
A portion of this column previously appeared in the News & Reporter