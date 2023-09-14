Students in Chester County School District are showing improvements in state testing, surpassing achievements made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 5th, the South Carolina Department of Education released the 2022-2023 school year results for the South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) examinations in English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics, and the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SC PASS) in science given in the elementary and middle school grade levels. Students in grades 3-8 take SC READY, and students in grades 4 and 6 take SC PASS.