From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Jovon R. Quattlebaum, 20, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; reckless driving; and possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more on July 17.
- Chad Justin Burgess, 39, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 18.
- Christopher Michael Foster, 31, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on July 18.
- Lesharah Johnson, 42, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for threatening the life, person or family of a public official, teacher or principal on July 18.
- Justin Jartavious Cunningham, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on July 19.
- Christopher Lamor Hill, 40, was charged with resisting arrest; giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department; and contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 19.
- Danmion Depriest Caldwell Jr., 19, was charged with burglary first degree; armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon; driving under suspension first offense; assault and battery first degree; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on July 21.
- Jeremiah Eli Cherry, 26, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on July 21.
- Antonio Tyrone Mayfield, 43, was charged with three counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 21.
- Sandrina Latisha Sanders, 32, was charged with assault and battery first degree on July 21.
- DeMarcus Lee Crawford, 33, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; and manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first on July 22.
- Carmen Michelle Harris, 57, was charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature on July 22.
- Michael Dwayne Pressley, 41, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 22.
- Trevor James Spurlock, 31, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on July 22.
- Michael Jordan Foster, 52, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on July 23.
- Jessica Ann Runge, 37, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on July 23.
- DeNorris Rayshod Wilmore, 32, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on July 23.