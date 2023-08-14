Former Chester County Magistrate Judge Yale Zamore passed on Aug. 6, 2023.
According to his ohbituary, he was born April 22, 1951. He was a a native of Brooklyn, New York, Yale Zamore was the son of Lionel and Clarie Hammerman Zamore.
He received his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina Law School in 1983, and later served as a Public Defender in York and Chester Counties and was a former Chief Magistrate Judge for Chester County. At the time of his passing, he was a part-time District Court Judge in the City of Lancaster, South Carolina. He departed this life on August 6, 2023. Left to mourn his transition are his sister, Mindy Zamore Victores, and numerous loving family members and friends.
Former State Senator Creighton Coleman appointed Zamore to the position of Magistrate.
He was in law school with Zamore and he remembers him as “a different person, but a good person. He was a good lawyer, a loyal and good friend and he will be missed.”
Coleman said he appointed Zamore to the Magistrate position because “he had experience on both side, as a prosecutor and as a public defender, which is invaluable knowledge in order to read a situation and pull together both experiences to make the right decision.”
Former 6th Circuit Public Defender Mike Lifsey said in a comment, “He was one of a kind. A character in a profession that used to have lots of characters but sadly, doesn’t have enough anymore.
“He could drive you crazy (especially when you were on the opposite side of a case from him) but he always did what he thought was right, even when it wasn’t in his personal interest to do so. And he was a h*ll of an entertaining and effective trial lawyer when he put his mind to it,” Lifsey said.
His fellow former Magistrate Judge Ralph Garris said he remebers when Zamorefirst went to work for Solicitor John Justice. “John really respected Yale. Yale was always fair. He went out of his way to help people, fair and unbiased. I never saw him mistreat anymore, anytime.”
