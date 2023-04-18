The games the Lewisville softball team is playing between now and the end of the regular season next week won’t do a thing to improve the squad’s playoff standing. They will go a long way towards preparing the team for the playoffs, however.
“We tried to get the best competition we could at the end of the season,” said Coach Jerry Thomas. “It helps when you get deeper in the playoffs.”
Because Lewisville is in a region that features only four schools that field softball teams, the region schedule is only six games long and takes only two weeks to complete. That schedule is front-loaded and features one team that is struggling (C.A. Johnson), one that is building (Great Falls) and another that is solid and established (McBee). One game against McBee was competitive, Lewisville won that won 3-0, but all the rest were ended early on the 10-run mercy rule. To that end, Thomas wanted to make sure his team was battle tested and ready for the powerhouse programs they will likely face once the postseason begins. Lewisville played in a stacked field in a pre-season tournament, took on some big and talented squads at a spring break tournament and had some early season matchups against playoff Class A teams like Whitmire. In the final two weeks, Lewisville is facing three solid AA teams in Chesnee, Pageland (twice each) and Andrew Jackson.
Lewisville already played Andrew Jackson once, coming away with a 1-0 victory. The offense obviously didn’t produce as many runs as is the norm, but the Lady Lions manufactured a run when they needed it. Jordyn Miller led off the fourth inning with a double, then was sacrificed to third by Sarah Owens and finally sacrificed home by Aubree Smith. Thomas said it was executed perfectly, with Miller getting a great jump and Smith laying down a bunt cleanly.
“They didn’t even look to throw home,” Thomas said. “It was really a great game.”
It also showed that Lewisville doesn’t have to purely outscore teams to win. They really won that game with pitching and defense, with Owens striking out 12 and the defense making some big plays behind her.
“Those games make you pull up your pants a little, but it’s good to be able to win more than one way,” Thomas said.
Winning that way is actually harder than it seems. When a dominant pitcher like Owens is working, the defense often ends up just standing around with nothing to do a lot of the time. Focus can wane and when it does, any ball put in play can be mishandled. His team has done a good job of staying engaged and maintaining focus even when Owens is racking up big strikeout totals.
The one area Thomas said he wants to see his team work on in the lead-up to the postseason is consistent hitting. Lewisville has put up some big run totals, but he mentioned that the team seems to do most of its damage in the middle innings. A quick start or a strong finish might make for less thrilling games, but would leave everyone breathing a bit easier. When Lewisville gets runners on base, they get aggressive and force the opposition to make defensive plays. Doing that enough usually leads to mistakes that turn singles into doubles and a steal of second into an error and a run scored. As they demonstrated against Andrew Jackson, Chester (they beat them 2-1 after having blown them out in an earlier game) and in the 3-0 win over McBee, sometimes a single run or two is enough, though.
Thomas said anything can happen and he never takes anything for granted, but he thinks his team, McBee, High Point, Wagener-Salley, Dixie and perhaps Whitmire are probably the favorites to make it to the upperstate bracket.
Lewisville is presently riding a 15-game winning streak, with the last loss having come in that preseason tournament against Hannah-Pamplico (by a single run) a team Thomas feels like has a shot to win the lowerstate championship. If his team plays the way he thinks they can, they’ll have a chance to avenge that loss in the state championship finals. If they do, the games they are playing now will be a big part of the reason why.