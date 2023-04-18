LADY LIONS PIC

A Lewisville baserunner rounds second in a recent game against Chester.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

The games the Lewisville softball team is playing between now and the end of the regular season next week won’t do a thing to improve the squad’s playoff standing. They will go a long way towards preparing the team for the playoffs, however.

“We tried to get the best competition we could at the end of the season,” said Coach Jerry Thomas. “It helps when you get deeper in the playoffs.”

Trending Videos