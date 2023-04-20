In addition to a cover letter responding to Congressman Ralph Norman’s concerns about their spending (as reported previously by The N&R), the Chester County School District prepared a detailed response to five questions he raised in his letter to the school district.
A Feb. 16 letter from Norman to the Chester County School Board asks for explanations of what the Congressman called “deeply concerning” spending by the district.
‘I am writing you regarding a pattern of inappropriate and excessive spending by the Chester County School District (CCSD). Credit card statements show that CCSD spent tens of thousands of dollars on questionable charges from June 2022 to November 2022. These charges include: $33,079 on hotels and lodging, $23,356 on airfare and travel, and $22,238 on restaurants and fine dining. Additionally, in September 2021, CCSD spent an astonishing $2,055 at a Brazilian steakhouse,’ Norman wrote.
The congressman said he was especially bothered by money being spent in that manner in light of a then-recent report on academic performance in the district.
He asked the district to respond to five questions:
- Please clarify the charges described in the first paragraph.
- Please justify the use of these funds. How do flights, hotel stays, and expensive meals benefit our students?
- Who approved these charges?
- Please describe how you will ensure the needs of our students are prioritized in the future. For example, how do you plan to improve the on-time graduation rate and reduce the dropout rate?
- Please disclose the source(s) of these funds that were utilized for these expenditures.
School district staff worked for “100+ hours” to compile the answers to these questions, according to the cover letter sent by Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton in response to Norman’s requests.
The district responses to the questions are:
‘Question 1
The expenses referenced in your letter are all legitimate charges for professional development across various schools and departments in the Chester County School District… It is important to note that expenses listed for various restaurants are primarily for meals purchased for staff development sessions at schools and District Office, for student incentives and for purchasing bulk meals for students when attending field studies away from campus. The Brazilian Steakhouse charge of $2,055 was clarified for the public in April 2022. The expense was created by our district-sponsored charter school, Academy for Teaching and Learning (ATL). ATL operates autonomously from the Chester County School District. Their budget is set by their independent Board. Their charges only show on the district's website because the charter school contracts with the district to handle all of their financial services. The total charge of $2,055 included lunch for a staff of 30+ individuals and rental usage of a conference room space for their school retreat. Bids were solicited from multiple restaurants before the Brazilian Steakhouse was chosen.
Question 2
Attending conferences can have a positive impact on teachers' knowledge and skills, which can ultimately benefit student achievement. Here are a few ways in which teachers attending conferences can impact student achievement:
- Exposure to new teaching strategies: Conferences can provide teachers with an opportunity to learn about new teaching strategies and approaches that they can then implement in their classrooms. By bringing fresh ideas and perspectives into the classroom, teachers may be able to better engage their students and improve their learning outcomes.
- Professional development: Conferences often offer professional development opportunities for teachers, such as workshops and seminars. By attending these sessions, teachers can improve their knowledge and skills, which can ultimately benefit their students.
- Networking: Conferences provide opportunities for teachers to network with other educators and share ideas and best practices. This can lead to collaborative projects and partnerships that can benefit students.
- Exposure to new technology: Conferences often showcase the latest educational technology, such as software and hardware. By attending these conferences, teachers can learn about new tools that they can use to enhance their teaching and improve student learning.
Overall, teachers attending conferences can have a positive impact on student achievement by improving their knowledge and skills, and by bringing new ideas and approaches into the classroom.
Question 3
All schools and departments have their own individual budgets which they use to operate their schools and department for the fiscal year. All expenditures are approved by a school's principal or by a department's supervisor.
Question 4
Improving the on-time graduation rate and reducing the student dropout rate in Chester County schools requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses various factors that contribute to student success. Please note that our district graduation rate did increase from 2021 to 2022. Here are some strategies that are in progress or being implemented:
- Early intervention: Identify struggling students as early as possible and provide them with targeted support to help them catch up. This will involve offering extra tutoring or counseling services.
- Academic support: The district offers after-school programs (snacks and transportation included), study groups, and other academic support services to students who need additional help.
- Personalized learning: Provide personalized learning opportunities that cater to each student's individual needs, interests, and learning styles. This is done through adaptive learning software, -project-based learning, and other student-centered approaches. The District has a fully functioning and fully staffed alternative education program for students.
- Career readiness: Help students develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen careers. This involves offering vocational training, job shadowing, and internships.
- Parental involvement: Engage parents in their child's education by providing regular updates on academic progress, offering parent-teacher conferences, and providing resources to support learning at home.
- Positive school climate: Creating a positive school environment that fosters student engagement, respect, and belonging. This involves implementing anti-bullying programs, promoting positive behaviors, and creating a culture of high expectations.
- Mentoring and counseling: The District provides mentoring and counseling services to students who are struggling with personal or academic issues. This includes partnering with community organizations and the hiring of additional school mental health counselors.
- Tracking progress: Schools regularly track student progress to identify potential issues before they become serious problems. This involves using data analytics software to monitor academic performance, attendance rates, and other indicators. All schools have Attendance Support Teams (AST) that work with students and parents to remove barriers for students in order for them to attend school on a regular basis.
By implementing these strategies, Chester County schools can help ensure that more students graduate on time and fewer students drop out. However, it is important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to student success, and by continuing to collaborate with colleagues across the state and by attending professional development conferences in other states, we continue to expand our strategies to assist students to prepare them to become college and career-ready.
I am also including a copy of the district's Academic Recovery Plan...that district administration submitted to the South Carolina State Department of Education (SCDE) outlining our comprehensive plan for providing student academic support for all grade levels. SCDE stated that the district's goals and strategies provided the necessary strong evidence of meeting student needs. This comprehensive document will provide you with our detailed plan and strategies that we employ throughout the district. Those efforts are supported and enhanced through staff member participation in various professional development opportunities during the school year and summer months.
Question 5
Please see the first three numbers in the "Account#" column on the spreadsheets. The funding sources are delineated as follows: (Ex. 371=State funding source (300 level)
100: General Fund (local funding)
200: Federal funding
300: State funding
600: Student Nutrition funding
700: Pupil Activity Funds (fundraisers and fees collected at the school level)
800: local grant funds
900: Assigned State Restricted & Other Special Revenue Grants
It is also important to note that funding from the state and federal levels can only be spent based on state and federal guidelines. Both sources have funding allocated specifically for professional development/trainings.
The teachers and staff members of the Chester County School District remain committed to educating the students of this community. The District is not spending funds on lavish events. All of our charges are legitimate. Food is most often provided for staff when they participate in professional development to enhance their craft for delivering instruction to students. Food is also provided for staff appreciation events. Those expenses are also focused on providing meals and incentives to students, to encourage increased work productivity and to reward them for improving their academic performance and behavior during the school year.
I respectfully ask that you or your office staff review the same transaction timeframes for our neighboring districts to compare their expenses. You will find similar transactions, which will mirror a lot of the same explanations we have listed throughout our spreadsheets. I would also like to note that there are currently several South Carolina school districts under Fiscal Watch by the South Carolina Department of Education due to various financial irregularities. Please click on or type in the following link to see a current listing of those districts. (https://ed.sc.gov/finance/financial-services/manual-handbooks-and-guidelines/statewide-programon- district-fiscal-practices-and-budgetary-conditions/scde-fiscal-practices-district-summary/).
Chester County School District has never been under Fiscal Watch due to financial irregularities. The district remains fiscally sound and continues to receive clean financial audits year after year, from an independent audit firm.
The majority of conferences are held in major cities where lodging and restaurants are available to accommodate thousands of educators from across the country. The District does not choose where conferences are held. Attending those conferences, at times, requires airline travel, lodging and meals.
We have and will continue to encourage parents and the public to contact the Chester County School District to meet with us to help educate them on our spending across the district.
The district has also made academic improvements over the last three years, of which we are extremely proud, and we will continue to work to improve academic outcomes for our students. Most recently, the district was notified by the South Carolina State Department of Education that three of our schools were removed from the state's “Priority and CSI” lists due to improved academic performance, compared to schools across the state of South Carolina.
(According to a table included in the letter) the district's schools have made substantial academic improvements amid the global pandemic.
Staff members in the district will continue to attend conferences/trainings, when appropriate, to continue learning and improving their craft in order to effectively educate our students.’
Included with the packet of information was a spreadsheet of District Credit Card Transactions (with explanations provided) from June through December of 2022, a copy of the District Academic Recovery Plan submitted to the S.C. Department of Education and a copy of the slides from the District Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Audit presentation.