CLEMSON, S.C. — Caroline Pryor Marion Dawson, a longtime resident of Chester, S.C., died May 15, 2023 in Clemson, S.C., at the age of 102.

Mrs. Dawson was born March 3, 1921, in Chester, to the late Malcolm Lafayette Marion Sr. and Annie May Pryor Marion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hood Dawson Sr., and brother, Malcolm Lafayette Marion Jr., MD.

