Chester County saw multiple incidents of shots being fired Monday, including one that ended in a fatality.
Chester County Sheriff’s officers and investigators from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating a Monday morning shooting that happened on Pinckney Road, just outside of the Chester City Limits.
According to a post from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were in the area of Pinckney Street (Road) near Bratton Street investigating the shooting that took place on Monday, April 17, at about 10:20 a.m.
One victim was deceased. On Tuesday morning, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker confirmed the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Boulware. He was reportedly weed-eating at the time he was shot. Those within earshot reported hearing about a dozen shots fired. Pinckney was blocked as late as 3 p.m. as the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and SLED continued to process the scene.
This was the second shooting in recent months to take place in broad daylight. One took place in February on Pine Street in the early afternoon as a pedestrian and a motorist reportedly exchanged shots. No one was hurt in that incident but a bullet did enter a nearby home, while another damaged a gas line, requiring the street to be blocked for some time.
On Monday night, there were reports of shots being fired at the Dawson Street Baseball complex while either youth games or practices were taking place. Because of the proximity to the Chester County Detention Center, there was a quick response from law enforcement. Sheriff Max Dorsey confirmed that shots were apparently exchanged between two individuals and that to his knowledge, no one was injured. The Chester Dixie Baseball and Softball organization acknowledged the incident on social media Monday night:
“Good Evening Everyone! First and foremost, we as a board would like to express our deepest condolences for the events that took place tonight. We know that it was scary but thank God that everyone is okay physically. Thank you to all of our volunteer staff who took quick action to get everyone to safety and to the Chester County Sheriffs Office for their quick response time!
As a precaution, we have decided to cancel all games and practices for the remainder of the week. This includes practicing at the complex, the fairgrounds and Gayle Mill. We will be hosting an emergency board meeting tomorrow to decide how to move further to ensure the safety of our kids.
We will be keeping all that had to be there during this time in our prayers and ask for others to do the same as we try to transition moving forward with finding a peace of mind.”
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in either incident. Additionally, City of Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton acknowledged that there was a report of shots fired at the Chester Homes on York Street Monday night. No one was injured and no arrests were made.