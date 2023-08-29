It came with very little discussion for the motion made, but Chester City Council voted Monday night to fire City Administrator Malik Whitaker.
At the outset of Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd added a personnel matter related to the administrative department for discussion in executive session. The Council stayed behind closed doors for more than two hours, with Sheriff Max Dorsey and Joanie Winters (the city’s labor attorney) participating in at least part of the discussion. Upon returning to open session, Councilwoman Ursula Boyd Crosby made the motion to terminate Whitaker. She, King-Boyd, Danielle Hughes, David Claytor and Tony Nelson voted in favor of the move, with Mayor Carlos Williams, Mayor Pro Tem Tabatha Strother and Councilmen Jamie Price and Wade Young voting against it.
There was little indication that the move was in the offing, though it was a tumultuous week in the City. Last Wednesday, Whitaker fired Police Chief Curtis Singleton, citing a recent murder case in which Singleton’s testimony was ruled by a judge to be “not credible.” At a special called Chester City Council meeting on Friday, there was an attempt by some members of council to strip the administrator’s ability to fire department heads but it failed on a 5-4 vote.
At Monday’s meeting, King-Boyd issued a complaint (a recurring one) that she was not being provided with information in a timely manner. That pertained to the firing of the police chief at first and she questioned why Williams knew of the firing before other members of the Council when Chester’s Council form of government is “weak mayor.” Williams said he was simply called in as a witness to the firing. Price, chair of the public safety committee, interjected that Williams was not given special access in that circumstance as he was also summoned for the meeting in which Whitaker fired Singleton but said he was unable to make it.
King-Boyd said her committee (finance) was not given access to a request to use federal ARPA funds for the purchase of some new software. Any spending item should be routed through that committee, she said, and she asked that a vote on the software purchase be delayed until that could occur. Williams said that seemed needless, since the entire council had previously discussed the purchase in open session more than a month ago, thus giving all members of council equal access to information on the purchase.
When King-Boyd mentioned other purchases and grants that needed to come through the finance committee, Whitaker mentioned that he had prepared a detailed list of what committees were supposed to discuss and what items fell under the purview of each committee.
“We do not work for you,” King-Boyd said. “You work for us.”
Whitaker noted that the Council itself had voted to approve the document related to committees. King-Boyd said it appeared to her that “some committees get information and others do not.”
There were questions asked about Singleton’s firing, but Whitaker deferred them to executive session, opting instead to read the prepared statement he’d released to the public last week.
Claytor, who introduced the motion to strip the administrator of the ability to fire department heads, asked City Attorney Latonya Dilligard-Edwards if “a contract overrides an ordinance.” That was a reference to firing of department heads being written into Whitaker’s contract. She said it would be difficult to answer that question without knowing more specifics (she was not present at the Friday meeting). She said generally, though that the Council should not involve itself in day-to-day operations of the City and should remain in the role of policy makers.
“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t tell you that,” she said.
She stressed it was best for members of Council to not be involved in personnel and not attend staff meetings. King-Boyd mentioned that she had attended one recently but that it was simply to glean information and not to involve herself in any way.
Councilman Wade Young said in a later interview he was surprised when the vote came up.
“It didn’t seem like it was going in that direction,” he said.
Young added that the City would be reaching out to the Municipal Association of South Carolina for guidance about how to go forward.
Whitaker was hired last December and began work early this year. He helped guide the Council through a difficult budgeting process and Williams credited him for working on projects like grant funding and in helping to attract investment to the City.
At the time of his hiring, Whitaker was serving as the administrator for Fairfield County.