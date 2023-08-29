It came with very little discussion for the motion made, but Chester City Council voted Monday night to fire City Administrator Malik Whitaker.

At the outset of Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd added a personnel matter related to the administrative department for discussion in executive session. The Council stayed behind closed doors for more than two hours, with Sheriff Max Dorsey and Joanie Winters (the city’s labor attorney) participating in at least part of the discussion. Upon returning to open session, Councilwoman Ursula Boyd Crosby made the motion to terminate Whitaker. She, King-Boyd, Danielle Hughes, David Claytor and Tony Nelson voted in favor of the move, with Mayor Carlos Williams, Mayor Pro Tem Tabatha Strother and Councilmen Jamie Price and Wade Young voting against it.