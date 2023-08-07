CHESTER — Mrs. Claudia Josephine Jones Cash, 80, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Jon Parrish officiating. Interment followed at Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Cash was born May 5, 1943, in Chester, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Claude Lyndsey Jones and Pauline Winchester Jones. She was a graduate of Chester High School and was a homemaker. Jo loved to crochet and was always glad to share her crocheted baby blankets with all the mothers of the newborn babies in the church. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, where she was the children’s director and a member of the church board. She was also custodian for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Denise Withers (Wayne) and Karen Langley (James), both of Chester, S.C.; six grandchildren, Alisha Cash of Chester, S.C., Shaina Bowers of Lancaster, S.C., Devin Bowers of Chester, S.C., Corey Langley (Megan) of York, S.C., Kevin Langley (Randi) of Chester, S.C., Samantha Burns (Dusty) of Chesnee, S.C.; five great-grandchildren, Cayden Cash of Chester, S.C., Ian McIntyre and Abbey McIntyre, both of Lancaster, S.C., Zaylee Langley and Paislee Langley, both of Chester, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over sixty years, Marion Thomas Cash; two brothers, William Ray Jones and Roger Lyndsey Jones Sr.
Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney St., Chester, SC 29706.