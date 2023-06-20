AIKEN — Funeral Services for Florine Olivia Pittman “Dotsy” Brown, 101, who entered into rest June 14, 2023, was conducted Monday at 12 o’clock from Immanuel Baptist Church, Rev. Jimmy Coyle officiated. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment was Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in Greenlawn Cemetery, Great Falls, Rev. Sean Stroud officiated.

Ms. Brown was born Dec. 14, 1921, in Great Falls, to the late Willis and Millie Pittman. She moved from Great Falls to North Augusta, SC, in 1956.