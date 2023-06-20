AIKEN — Funeral Services for Florine Olivia Pittman “Dotsy” Brown, 101, who entered into rest June 14, 2023, was conducted Monday at 12 o’clock from Immanuel Baptist Church, Rev. Jimmy Coyle officiated. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment was Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in Greenlawn Cemetery, Great Falls, Rev. Sean Stroud officiated.
Ms. Brown was born Dec. 14, 1921, in Great Falls, to the late Willis and Millie Pittman. She moved from Great Falls to North Augusta, SC, in 1956.
She became a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in 1956 and was an active member until 2015 when health issues forced a reduction in her activity. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and served in several director and committee roles. She loved the Lord and her work in the church was the center of her life. Ms. Brown enjoyed word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Ms. Brown owned and operated the Wee Wash It laundry on Old Edgefield Rd. for more than 20 years, retiring in 1986.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Louise Westbrook Pittman; sister, Thelma Pittman Gardner; brothers, Cordell Pittman (Mary, deceased) and James Pittman (Isabel).
Survivors include her sons, Jim Brown (Debbie), Mountain Rest, SC; and David Brown (Jackie, deceased), Martinez, GA; brothers, Willis Pittman (Louise) and Grady Pittman (Phyllis); grandson Travis Brown (Theresa); and other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.