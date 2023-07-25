There will certainly be hundreds of people on hand for the Chester County Football Jamboree, but four guests have officially been confirmed.
Each year, a number of county sports figures are honored at the jamboree, often with at least one representing each of Chester County’s three high schools. That is the case this year.
Lewisville will actually have two honorees, those being Leon and Trina McFadden. Leon is a Lewisville graduate but the two are best known for being super boosters and supporters of the school’s entire athletic department. The two were honored recently at Lewisville’s Athletic Hall of Fame banquet with the special “Once a Lion, Always a Lion” award.
Scotty Steen is also scheduled to be honored. A great Falls graduate, Steen has spent many years teaching and coaching multiple sports at his alma mater. He was the head football coach of the Red Devils for two seasons.
Phil Wright will also be recognized. A former Chester High football standout, Wright went on to a successful college playing career at Gardner-Webb.
The game schedule for the jamboree was previously announced. Great Falls will play Thornwell Charter School. The game will mark the debut of Brian Kane as the new Great Falls head coach. Thornwell Charter launched its athletic programs two seasons ago.
Lewisville is scheduled to play the Hickory Hawks in the jamboree. Lewisville roared to an 11-2 record last season under new Coach Leon Boulware and a earned berth in the third round of the Class A playoffs. While Hickory is an out-of-state program and actually is not affiliated with a single school (it is made up of home schooled and private school students) it is very familiar to local fans. Lewisville played Hickory last year in the jamboree, while both Chester and Great Falls have faced the Hawks in regular season games recently.
In the nightcap of the event, Chester High School will take on Richland Northeast. The AAAA Cavaliers went 2-9 last season. Chester posted a 7-5 record in 2022, falling in the second round of the playoffs to eventual AAA state runner-up Powdersville.
The jamboree will take place at Chester High School on August 11, one week before the start of the regular season.