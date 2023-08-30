FORT LAWN — William Aaron Melton, 49, of Fort Lawn, S.C. passed away on August 4, 2023.
He was born February 26, 1974, to Robert Harold and Dorothy Porter Melton.
Will, as he was fondly known, was a kind and gentle soul who had a knack for making others laugh. His infectious laughter and warm personality endeared him to everyone he met.
Will is survived by his loving wife, Brook Mosley-Melton, and their three daughters, Taylor McGraw and Emerson Melton of Fort Lawn, S.C. and Willa Melton of Chester, S.C. He cherished his family and loved them unconditionally until his last breath.
Will is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Bruce and Susan Mosley of Rock Hill; his brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Brandi Griffin of Rock Hill; and his nephews, Easton and Beckham Griffin.
Additionally, he leaves behind two brothers, Robert “Rusty” Harold Melton Jr. (Titia) of The Netherlands and Nathan “Todd” Melton of Chester; and one sister, Marsha (Leon) Ernandez of Edgemoor. Will had a special bond with his favorite aunt, Dot Welchel of Blackstock, and was also survived by numerous cousins.
Prior to being disabled by Stage 4 Lung Cancer, Will was employed by W.R. Kisiah Commercial Plumbing out of Monroe, N.C. He was grateful for the support and understanding he received from his employers during his illness.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, August 26, where Pastor Patrick Roddey delivered a heartfelt eulogy. Speakers at the service included Attorney Cyrus Corbett, Maria Hedgpath, Willa Melton, and Keith Mosley. The music was provided by Mike Wise, Bruce Mosley, and Keith Mosley. Roddey’s BBQ of Chester catered the event, and friends brought an array of delicious sides and desserts. The service was a beautiful remembrance of Will’s life.
In honor of Will’s selfless decision to donate himself as a “silent teacher” to the Duke University Anatomical Gifts Program, contributions may be made to the Duke University Cancer Institute. Will’s family appreciates any support given to this cause.
Will Melton will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. His laughter and kind spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. To know him was to love him.