A small but reverent group of veterans, family members and others gathered at the Chester County War Memorial on Monday to pay honor to fallen comrades, loved ones, and those who Gave All for our freedoms.
In his opening remarks to the audience, Mike Shaffer said, “You took time out of your day. And I like to say, and I've said this before in some other settings, we would like to believe that we made a choice to be here. Well, you did count. But I'd like to offer to you that you're here, because under the provenance of a loving God, He chose for us to be here today. There are some people that would be here, but cannot be here because they gave their life for this flag to stand here for us to be able to be here and honor them. This is the day that Chester County shows repsect.”
To Desert Storm veteran Ralph Garris, Memorial Day has some special connections. On this day, he thinks about his father’s best friend, who went missing in the Pacific Theater in WWII.
Garris, who was keynote speaker at this year’s Chester County Memorial Day observance, talked about his father, who was friends with Roy McElduff, while they were both sailors aboard U.S.S. Strong in WWII.
“The Fourth of July was hell for my father every year. He was aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Strong. My dad and his best friend Roy McElduff joined the Navy together. The story is horrific: As they were bombarding an island, Tulagi, (the same area where John F. Kennedy operated in PT-109) they were bit by a torpedo. Many were killed instantly, many were severely hurt. When the ship hit the bottom, even their own depth charges went off, killing and maiming more. And the Japanese on the island were still shooting at them while they were bobbing around in the water.
“Roy McElduff, from Great Falls, was hurt severely. He volunteered to get on a raft to try and find help. Roy continues to be missing.” In the audience was Roy McElduff’s 94-year old sister Sara Lou McCaston. Later, after the Memorial Day observance, she pointed out where her brother’s name was inscribed on the Chester County WWII monument.
With the example of Roy McElduff in the back of his mind, Garris told the audience, “we are here to honor our fallen heroes to remember their achievements, their courage, their dedication, and to say and honor their sacrifices…I stand in the midst of patriots and the families and friends of those who have nobly served.
“The service members we honored today to come from all walks of life, but they shared several fundamental qualities. They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity. All qualities needed to serve a cause larger than one’s self.
“Many of them didn't ask to leave their homes to fight on distant battlefields. Many of them didn’t even volunteer. They did not go to war because they loved fighting, they were called to be part of something bigger than themselves. They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways, in extreme times…Millions of Americans have fought and died on battlefields here and abroad, to defend our freedoms and our way of life. And even as we lose troops, Americans step forward to say I'm ready to serve. They follow in the footsteps of generations of Americans,” he said.
He then gave a brief history of Memorial Day, which started after the Civil War as Decoration Day.
“Today, people gather to remember to honor and to pay gratitude to those who have served our country. Our gathering today is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can live in freedom. Your presence here today is a tribute to those fallen in battle and to their families. It is a way we remember.”
Garris mentioned the WWII war correspondent Ernie Pyle and the column he wrote on D-Day Plus One, one day after the invasion of Normandy. Pyle wrote of the personal items he found scattered on the beach following the landing from soldiers who either abandoned the items, or lost them when the tide washed their bodies onto the beach and back into the sea: ‘human litter extends in a thin little line, just like a high water mark, for miles along the beach. This is the strewn personal gear, gear that will never be needed again, of those who fought and died to give us our entrance into Europe.
Here in a jumbled row for mile on mile are soldiers' packs. Here are socks and shoe polish, sewing kits, diaries, Bibles and hand grenades. Here are the latest letters from home, with the address on each one neatly razored out — one of the security precautions enforced before the boys embarked.
Here are toothbrushes and razors and snapshots of families back home staring up at you from the sand. Here are pocketbooks, metal mirrors, extra trousers, and bloody, abandoned shoes. Here are broken-handled shovels, and portable radios smashed almost beyond recognition, and mine detectors twisted and ruined.
‘The strong, swirling tides of the Normandy coastline shift the contours of the sandy beach as they move in and out. They carry soldiers' bodies out to sea, and later they return them. They cover the bodies of heroes with sand, and then in their whims they uncover them.’
When Garris quoted from the column where Ernie Pyle started to maneuver around pieces of driftwood, only to find they were the feet of infantrymen pointed towards ‘land they had come so far to see, and which we saw so briefly,’ you could have heard a pin drop in the War Memorial auditorium.
Garris continued, “every day we live, we see old and wise veterans who served with honor. Those who did not come home gave up the chance to be a husband, wife, mother, Grandfather grandmother, they all gave it up for you and I.”
Paraphrasing from Shakespeare’s “St. Crispin’s Day Speech” from “Henry V, Garrison said “He that sees this day and survives, he strips his sleeves to show the scars, and Lord God, we’ve all got scars. Those that rest this day with God, we ask one thing: to remember them, men who fought as a band of brothers.
“How is it possible to honor such men, living and deceased? Perhaps we can do no better than saying Thank You. Thank You families that have lost your sons and daughters. We are in your debt…Let’s pray that bravery never goes out of fashion. We come not to mourn our warriors, we come to praise them.
“The freedoms we enjoy, the freedoms we take for granted, the freedoms we so often trifle with, were bought not with the gold of our millionaires, nor the genius of our scientists, or by the sacrifice of the people at home, but primarily by the blood, sweat and agony of those whose names on this day, we honor,” Garris said.