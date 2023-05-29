A small but reverent group of veterans, family members and others gathered at the Chester County War Memorial on Monday to pay honor to fallen comrades, loved ones, and those who Gave All for our freedoms.

In his opening remarks to the audience, Mike Shaffer said, “You took time out of your day. And I like to say, and I've said this before in some other settings, we would like to believe that we made a choice to be here. Well, you did count. But I'd like to offer to you that you're here, because under the provenance of a loving God, He chose for us to be here today. There are some people that would be here, but cannot be here because they gave their life for this flag to stand here for us to be able to be here and honor them. This is the day that Chester County shows repsect.”

Trending Videos