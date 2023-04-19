Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, so let’s talk.
You know when dogs meet other dogs we always give each other a thorough sniffing. Unless we are taught a more polite way of greeting others, we will take that same approach when we meet humans too.
People have lots of ways of greeting each other. You nod, kiss, shake hands, wave and high five, to name a few. Dogs keep it simple. We simply sniff each other from nose to butt.
Dogs do a lot of things different from their humans, and for the most part people are tolerant of these differences. Not so with rude sniffing. It’s obnoxious when dogs do it to people, and it’s not much better to stand around while we do it to each other, either.
It’s not a mystery why dogs sniff each other’s privates. Every dog carries ID in his back pocket, so to speak.
On each side of the rectum is an anal sac, which contains a strong-smelling fluid. This fluid is the equivalent of a dog’s thumbprint. With a simple sniff, dogs can tell more about each other than humans could by pilfering through someone’s wallet. Dogs can tell the sex, age, health, reproductive status, diet and mood from those smells. We get all the information we need to decide whether we want to associate with that dog and what kind of relationship we ought to have with them.
When dogs meet people, we use the same tried-and-true method that works so well with our peers. It may be embarrassing or uncomfortable for the owners, but dogs know what we are doing.
Private places offer dogs a lot of information because the scents are more intense than those from other parts of the body. Dogs can pick up as much information about health, hormones and tension levels from sniffing people as from sniffing other dogs.
All dogs rely on smell to understand the world and the people they’re meeting, but they don’t all put their noses in people’s crotches. Large dogs are much more likely to do it, for the simple reason that their noses are at the perfect height to reach the human’s privates. Smaller breeds sniff what they can reach. The lowest smell center on the human body is the feet, and is invariably what they go for.
Research has shown, in fact, that dogs sniff with such accuracy that they may be able to detect some types of cancer or the onset of seizures before people have a clue about the problem.
A dog that greets other humans by sticking their nose in their private parts needs to be taught a more polite way of greeting, but you should never interrupt dogs when they’re doing their usual meet-and-greet with each other. People who pull their dogs away from each other before they’ve finished their traditional introductions are inadvertently creating social tension.
The sniffing ritual is designed in part to help dogs establish who has the more forceful personality and deserves more respect. This is an essential component of all their introductions as well as the interactions that follow. Interrupting this step by tugging dogs away from each other leaves them uncertain about their respective roles, leading to a physical altercation. So instead of watching a leisurely sniff, you may find yourself in the middle of a dog fight caused by you, the human.
Tugging on their leash in the midst of a dog-to-dog introduction creates another kind of tension as well. Dogs read body language very quickly. When you pull your dog away from another dog, the leash will pull your dog’s head upward. This is the position that dogs assume when they’re being threatened. The human could inadvertently start a fight by pulling their dog into a position that says, in effect, “yo’ momma.” Sniffing is the main way dogs sum one another up, and you shouldn’t make it hard for them to assess a new situation or a new dog.
Start with a handshake to teach your dog a more acceptable form of greeting. Start by having your dog sit, then stick out your hand, putting it slightly below the dog’s nose. Most dogs will instinctively raise a paw to meet it. If your dog doesn’t get it and won’t raise a paw, pick up his paw for him and give it a shake, then say, “good shake!” and give him a small treat to eat. Keep practicing, and have other people do it too. As long as there’s the potential for food, dogs will remember this trick and try it every chance they get.
Dogs spend most of their time at home, and when they do get out they’re so excited and hungry for information that they can hardly keep their noses to themselves. Take them out in public more often so they meet a lot of new people. Eventually, they’ll start getting comfortable about the whole thing, in part because they’ll have collected so much information in the past that they won’t feel the uncontrollable need to collect more. This will make it easier for them to remember to sit and shake rather than lunge and sniff.