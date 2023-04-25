Mayor Wanda Stringfellow issued an apology to a contractor Monday night who said the City treated him like “a criminal.”
During the public forum portion of Monday night’s Chester City Council meeting, Marty King addressed the Council.
“I’m here to pose a couple of questions and get clarity on the bidding process for Chester,” he said.
King said that he was present for a recent City bid opening, a process that he said he is very familiar with and a happening he has attended on many occasions in the past. He said that new City Administrator Malik Whitaker, Public Works Director Reggie McBeth and one other member of City staff were present at the bid opening, which was to award a contract for demolition of some dilapidated houses.
King said when he entered the bid-opening meeting, he was met with “resistance.”
“They were resistant to me being there, then had more resistance when I pulled my phone out and tried to start recording,” he said.
King said that was the first time he’d ever been treated in such a manner at a bid opening. He asked if it was still the City’s policy to have an open, public bid opening process.
“Is it Chester’s protocol to open and read bids or to read bids when and where they want and do as they choose?” he asked.
King said he was treated more like a criminal than a citizen and business operator, which was especially painful given that it was happening to him on his "home turf." Under normal circumstances, the Council does not actually respond to public forum speakers but Mayor Stringfellow said the issue needed to be addressed. The slight was not intended, she said, it was just a matter of new personnel not being familiar with procedures.
“Our city administrator, being new, was not familiar with the protocol the city uses,” she said.
King said he wanted his comments to be treated as a formal complaint and he requested a formal apology. Stringfellow said she apologized on the City’s behalf and that the “mishap” would not be repeated.
The City took no formal action on King’s complaint.
