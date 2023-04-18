It was a bad night for the Phoenix Suns in spite of a great night from Torrey Craig.
The Suns opened the NBA postseason on Sunday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110. For Craig, though, it was an incredibly productive night as he poured in 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting (including 2-of-4 shooting from outside), pulled down four rebounds and added a steal and an assist. He posted those impressive totals in just 27 minutes played after being named a starter for the contest.
Still, the loss put the Suns in an early 1-0 hole in the first round playoff series against the Clippers. Phoenix, the four seed in the Western Conference, gave up the home floor advantage with the loss.
Craig is in the second year of a two-year, $10 million contract that he signed before the start of last season with the Indiana Pacers. He played half a season with the Pacers before they traded him to Phoenix. That marked the second time in his career that he was traded to the Suns. Craig started the 2020-‘21 season with the Milwaukee Bucks (having signed with them the previous offseason), but was traded to Phoenix midway through that year. With Craig as a major contributor, the Suns ended up advancing to the NBA Finals that year where they faced the Bucks. Phoenix lost the series 4-2, but since he had been on the Milwaukee roster for a portion of the season, he still received an NBA championship ring.
Craig played at Great Falls High School where he was a multi-time all-state player and a Class A player of the year award), Craig went to USC-Upstate and ended up leading the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring three times in his four years, made all-conference three times and was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year on one occasion. He played his first three professional years abroad, playing in the NBL in Australia and New Zealand and with the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the All-Star Five and a league MVP with various NBL teams and played on a league championship winner. The Denver Nuggets invited him to play on their summer league team in 2017 and he earned a spot with the team. He spent the next three years with the Nuggets. In his six professional seasons, his teams have appeared in the playoffs five times. Game two of the first round playoff series against the Clippers was Tuesday night.