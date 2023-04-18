It was a bad night for the Phoenix Suns in spite of a great night from Torrey Craig.

The Suns opened the NBA postseason on Sunday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110. For Craig, though, it was an incredibly productive night as he poured in 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting (including 2-of-4 shooting from outside), pulled down four rebounds and added a steal and an assist. He posted those impressive totals in just 27 minutes played after being named a starter for the contest.

