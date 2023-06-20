Like the 46-member S.C. Senate, the 124-member S.C. House apparently can’t resist spending hundreds of millions in state surplus dollars — mainly on lawmakers’ favored local projects.

Bolstered by a rosy prediction last week by official revenue forecasters that the state’s general fund surplus for this fiscal year was expected to grow by about $564 million, House members on the same day designated nearly $400 million in earmarks primarily for projects in their respective legislative districts.