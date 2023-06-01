Did you know in the State of South Carolina by law mandated reporters must make a report when information is received in their professional capacity that gives them reason to believe that a child has been or may be abused or neglected? Reports must be made to the county Department of Social Services or to a law enforcement agency in the county were the child resides or is found.

A person who is required to report child abuse or neglect and who fails to do so is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than $500 or imprisoned not more than six months, or both. Reporting to a supervisor or person in charge of an institution, school, facility, or agency does not relieve a mandated reporter of his/her duties to report. The duty to report is not superseded by an internal investigation of an institution, school, facility, or agency.

