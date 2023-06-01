Did you know in the State of South Carolina by law mandated reporters must make a report when information is received in their professional capacity that gives them reason to believe that a child has been or may be abused or neglected? Reports must be made to the county Department of Social Services or to a law enforcement agency in the county were the child resides or is found.
A person who is required to report child abuse or neglect and who fails to do so is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than $500 or imprisoned not more than six months, or both. Reporting to a supervisor or person in charge of an institution, school, facility, or agency does not relieve a mandated reporter of his/her duties to report. The duty to report is not superseded by an internal investigation of an institution, school, facility, or agency.
S.C. Code Ann. § 63-7-310 identifies the following professions as mandated reporters: Physicians, Nurses, Dentist, Optometrist, Coroners, Medical Examiners, Employees of Coroners/Medical Examiners, any professions in these fields: Medical, Emergency Medical Services, Mental Health, Allied Health, School Teachers, Counselors, Principals and Assistant Principals, School Attendance Officers, Childcare Workers in Childcare Centers or Foster Care Facilities, Foster Parents, Police and Law Enforcement Officers, Juvenile Justice Workers, Substance Abuse Treatment Staff, Social Workers, Public Assistance Workers, Clergy including Christian Science Practitioners and Religious Healers (subject to laws governing privileged communication), Clerical or Non-clerical Religious Counselors who charges for services, Undertakers, Funeral Home Directors, Employees of Funeral Homes, Judges, Volunteer Non-Attorney Guardian Ad Litem, Computer Technicians and Persons responsible for Processing Films.
For a detailed overview of mandated reporter requirements and how to make a report, see the Mandated Reporter Guide Found, on the Children’s Law Center website at http://childlaw.sc.edu.
If you would like to schedule a free training session on Mandated Reporting, please contact Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault at 803-581-8313. Together we can help protect children in our communities.