As we approach Memorial Day weekend, it's time to honor and remember those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. While we enjoy time with friends and family, take a moment to reflect on the meaning of this important day.

This weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of backyard BBQ season. Get ready to add some pizzazz to your celebration with a scrumptious Mediterranean chicken and veggie kabobs recipe, paired with a cool and creamy dipping sauce and warm pita bread.

