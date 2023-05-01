From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Diamond Victoria Howze, 25, was charged with assault and battery third degree on April 24.
- Diana Tanisha Pressley, 30, was charged with forgery, no dollar amount involved; financial identity fraud or identity fraud; obtain signature or property under false pretenses valued at $2,000 or less; and obtain signature or property under false pretenses valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on April 24.
- Travanti O’Brian Weldon Sr., 40, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on April 24.
- David Aaron Malone Jr., 29, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possess, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle on April 25.
- Brittany Nicole Sims, 28, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on April 25.
- John Marion Bullock, 53, was charged with operating a vehicle on the highway without registration and license due to delinquency; driving under suspension first offense; unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on April 27.
- James Daniel Franklin, 43, was charged with violation of city ordinance (loitering) on April 27.
- Jonathan Daniel Franklin, 23, was charged with violation of city ordinance (loitering) on April 27.
- Michael Anthony Kee, 64, was charged with burglary first degree; possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on April 28.
- Bonnie Gaston Birch, 60, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on April 29.