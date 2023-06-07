Buttermilk’s opens inside dining, celebrates five years in business
You might think that's barbecue you smell when you pass by the Buttermilk’s Barbecue and Catering restaurant on the Bypass. Actually, it’s the smell of success.
Rob and Jane Brown opened Buttermilk’s just about five years ago. With the help of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce, they celebrated this anniversary as well as the Grand Opening of the inside dining at the restaurant recently.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get us here. The biggest thing is the tried and true thing: we’ve gotten a lot of help from a lot of people who have helped us along the way, a lot of good people who have blessed us in many ways.
“Chester has blessed us – we didn’t know when we opened this place if Chester would bless us with their patronage but they have supported us through thick and thin, and we appreciate all of them,” Rob Brown said.
The pandemic meant that when Buttermilk’s opened, they had no inside dining, patrons called ahead and got their barbecue from a window in the back of the restaurant. You kind of had to know where they were, around the back of the same parking lot they shared with Rhino’s.
They expanded from the window pick-up to a food truck that made the rounds around the Browns next turned their attention to the small building in front of Rhino’s as a possible dine-in location.
“We were going to open that little room as a dining area, and at first, we couldn’t get it open,” Jane Brown remembers, “and then when they finally released that building, we put the dining area there. But people had gotten used to coming around to the window,” she said.
The second building will be used as an event center, and Buttermilk’s will offer catering, which is after all, only a short walk across the parking lot.
“Next we moved into opening the inside dining, and once we opened that, things have really taken off, and we have been super-duper busy. We are busy in the restaurant and busy in catering. We take the food truck out when we can, but not as much as we would like to. We need to hire a little more help so we can get the truck back out on the road on weekends,” Rob said.
Buttermilk’s is open Thursday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday for dine in only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Follow them on their Facebook page for daily specials and events. Visit their website at buttermilksbbq.com for the catering menu and to contact them for more details.
Success smells sweet right now, and it means that Rob and Jane can look to the future.
“Right now, we are still figuring out what that would be,” Rob said.
Jane added, “Hopefully, this restaurant will continue to do well, we will get the food truck back out and in the future, who knows? Rob is never content, so maybe there will be a Buttermilk’s #2 in another location.”
Success not only smells sweet, it tastes pretty good too.
