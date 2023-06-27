From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Darrell Antwan Chisholm, 33, was charged with domestic violence third degree on June 19.
- Suntisha Cochrane, 42, was charged with burglary (non-violent) second degree; and assault and battery third degree on June 20.
- Breon Da’re Feaster, 28, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on June 20.
- William Logan Patrick, 33, was picked up on a bench warrant for disorderly conduct on June 20.
- Rebecca Lynn Peeler, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); and violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on June 20.
- Paul Edward Bennett, 39, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense; and contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on June 21.
- Amy Burnette, 37, was charged with two counts of possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on June 21.
- Terry Lee Clayton, 63, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on June 21.
- Enrique C. Evans, 37, was picked up on bench warrants for child endangerment, driving under the influence and operating a vehicle not registered and licensed on June 21.
- Benjie O’Neal Kelly, 50, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence second degree on June 21.
- Jonathan Carlee Clayton Cook, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on June 22.
- Vanessa Featherstone, 35, was charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period, by acceptor of card (e.g. store owner) on June 22.
- Marlene Ivey Gordon, 47, was picked up on a bench warrant for disorderly conduct on June 22.
- Demetric Marcel Hardin, 24, was charged with three counts of violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on June 22.
- Isaiah Woodard, 63, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on June 22.
- James Lee Young, 57, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for attempted murder on June 22.
- David Lee Grant, 28, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; and sale or delivery to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on June 23.
- Tracy Dye, 55, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; driving under suspension first offense; and two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on June 25.
- Franklin Junior Hemphill, 48, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on June 25.
- Teyokia She’arra Miller, 34, was charged with driving under suspension second offense; speeding more than 15 but less than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit; and driving under the influence first offense on June 25.
- Corbin St