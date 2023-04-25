There is an important job hire taking place next week and you might be the one extending an offer of employment.
The City of Chester will have an election on Tuesday, with four seats on Chester City Council and the mayor’s office up for grabs. The City is in a unique and frankly odd position of having both financial disaster and positive growth both looming in the near future. It is no secret the City has struggled financially for years. Last year, then-interim City Administrator Ed Driggers delivered the solemn news that Chester would run out of money by this July. Compounding matters was the fact with poor credit, the City would not really be in a position to borrow any money. Even floating a tax anticipation note, which is a fairly common practice for municipalities, would not be possible, he said. New Administrator Malik Whitaker said recently that the City had less than $10,000 in its general fund at the end of February. One of his goals at present is whittling a few hundred thousand dollars off of the coming fiscal year budget. Conversely, new businesses have located in downtown, dilapidated old houses are being torn down and new homes are being constructed. The City is riding a hot streak in that respect, which gives some hope going forward.