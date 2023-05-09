Chester County Administrator Brian Hester meet the members of Richburg Town Council at their May meeting. He appeared before council at their invitation.
“I’m happy to come out and meet you all. I’m just starting to understand some of the ay government works in Chester County, and what I mean by that is all of the separate government districts, like Richburg and Great Falls and bodies like the county Rural Fire Board and the separate taxing entities,” Hester said.
“I think you can all sympathize with the fact that as the new administrator coming in, I’ve walked into a lot of things that have happened in Chester County; we went through temporary people in that position, nobody in that position. There is a lot of things that people have been bringing to my attention — a lot of people have been overflowing my cup, but I’m taking it day by day and prioritizing. I look forward to hearing from all of you as to what your needs are. Councilman John Agee is letting me know about Richburg, and he represents this district very well,” Hester said.
He expressed appreciation for the first responders in the county, having come from a law enforcement background himself. He spoke a bit about his background and said that years of public service is in that background.
“I can tell you, without good first responders, without a safe place for people to live, without firefighters who respond, without EMS workers who respond, without teachers that teach our kids, our communities are nothing, right?
“We can build all the pretty stuff that we want to build, and we can put in all the sidewalks and streetlights and build all these neat, fancy stores to our areas, but without that public safety, our communities are nothing. I think that we have to continue to focus on our teachers teaching our kids, because they are the next generation, and make it a safe place for all of those people moving to Chester to live, work and raise their family. That’s what’s important.
“And growth is the hot topic: planned growth has to be thought about and you in this area are experiencing the volume of it. I think you should have your input on the growth as well,” he said.
In his report to the council, Chester County Councilman John Agee recalled getting a haircut in the building that now houses the Town Hall and remembered the night a fire nearly destroyed the building. He remarked to Hester, “Richburg is a small town: everybody knows everybody. We’re all family. We appreciate you coming to be a part of this community.”
- Richburg Council passed the second reading of an ordinance to allow them to participate with other municipalities and the S.C. Municipal Association in Local revenue Services (LRS) program that collects business license taxes from brokers, insurers and telecommunication companies that do business with and in the town.
- Council also approved the first reading on a balanced $286,000 FY 23-24 budget. The ordinance for the budget also increases the council annual compensation to $4,800 and for Mayor to $5,400, following the next general Town election.