Hester meets Richburg

Chester County Administrator Brian Hester attended the Richburg Town Council meeting in May to introduce himself and talk briefly about his vision for Chester County.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester County Administrator Brian Hester meet the members of Richburg Town Council at their May meeting. He appeared before council at their invitation.

“I’m happy to come out and meet you all. I’m just starting to understand some of the ay government works in Chester County, and what I mean by that is all of the separate government districts, like Richburg and Great Falls and bodies like the county Rural Fire Board and the separate taxing entities,” Hester said.

