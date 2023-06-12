The Chester County Library will be closed Saturday, June 17, 2023 through June 22, 2023, due to training. All libraries will reopen on June 22, 2023. The Chester Main Library and Great Falls Library will reopen on June 22, 2023, at 12 p.m. and the Lewisville Community Library will reopen at 2 p.m. Please see below for important information regarding your account.
Effective Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, SCLENDS libraries will be migrating to a new library platform and catalog. At that time, your current PIN # will no longer be valid. It will change to the last 4 digits of your phone number. If no phone number is on record, an automatically randomly generated 4-digit PIN will be assigned.