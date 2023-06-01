Connie Shugart

Connie Shugart of Richburg registered as the first guest at the Columbia Fisher House with the Columbia VA Health Care System.

 Photo Provided

The Columbia VA Health Care System, (CVAHCS) recently had a long-awaited grand opening ceremony for the Fisher House on the hospital campus. The first guest checked in the last week of May.

Connie Shugart registered as the first guest at the Columbia Fisher House. Her husband, U.S. Navy Veteran Albert N. Shugart, Jr., was in inpatient treatment for a few days. The Shugarts live in Richburg, a little more than 60 miles away.

Trending Videos