The slate is now officially set for the unofficial start of the football season. The Chester County Football Jamboree was established more than a decade ago following the end of a longtime pre-season event in Rock Hill. As per usual, all three local teams are scheduled to take part in the event.
Great Falls will play Thornwell Charter School. The game will mark the debut of Brian Kane as the new Great Falls head coach. Thornwell Charter launched its athletic programs two seasons ago.
Lewisville is scheduled to play the Hickory Hawks in the jamboree. Lewisville is guided by second-year head coach Leon Boulware, who helped guide the program to an 11-2 record last season and a berth in the third round of the Class A playoffs. While Hickory is an out-of-state program and actually is not affiliated with a single school (it is made up of home schooled and private school students) it is very familiar to local fans. Lewisville played Hickory last year in the jamboree, while both Chester and Great Falls have faced the Hawks in regular season games recently.
In the nightcap of the event, Chester High School will take on Richland Northeast. The AAAA Cavaliers went 2-9 last season. Chester posted a 7-5 record in 2022, falling in the second round of the playoffs to eventual AAA state runner-up Powdersville.
The jamboree will take place at Chester High School on August 11.