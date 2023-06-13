The slate is now officially set for the unofficial start of the football season. The Chester County Football Jamboree was established more than a decade ago following the end of a longtime pre-season event in Rock Hill. As per usual, all three local teams are scheduled to take part in the event.

Great Falls will play Thornwell Charter School. The game will mark the debut of Brian Kane as the new Great Falls head coach. Thornwell Charter launched its athletic programs two seasons ago.