Chester County Treasurer Tommy Darby says most of the projects funded by the 2020 Capital Projects Sales Tax (CPST) commonly called the “penny sales tax” are completed, nearing completion or in progress.
Darby sat down with The N&R to talk about the status of the $17.2. million in penny sales tax projects approved by referendum in 2020. There were 53 projects on the list that was presented for the referendum.
“Chester County had a list of about 20 projects on that whole capital projects list that were under our purview,” Darby said. “Some of the major ones there were the Rodman Sports Complex improvements ($1.1 million), a countywide emergency communications project ($4 million) and courthouse improvements ($1.4 million). Those were our major projects. Rodman is scheduled to start construction in July or August and so that project should be competed within the next year.
“The countywide emergency communication project, which is where the county is putting all of its public safety agencies on a unified 800 MHz system, that is scheduled to be completed in July,” Darby said. This will involve new radio equipment for the public safety agencies so that they will all be able to communicate with one another, Darby said.
“With the courthouse improvements, there has been a lot of waterproofing, some elevator repairs and the majority of those projects have been done. Really, all of the ones the county had are either in progress or are completed,” Darby said.
The North Chester Fire Department substation ($679,000) off of Center Road is under construction; Lewis FD has a substation in the design phase, which should soon be under construction.
“We had some equipment that was purchased. Chester County Emergency Management got a mobile command unit ($178,000) and we had a bulldozer purchased for the landfill ($151,000). The El Bethel FD paving ($264,000) is completed,” Darby said.
“The Chester County Historical Society Museum had some window replacements – that’s in progress.
“There were some renovations at the County Health Department ($152,000), the majority of that has been completed. We had some equipment purchased for the Richburg FD, that has been done (cost $90,000). The Library had some improvement done and that project is complete, ($125,000).
“On the county side, most of our projects are in progress, complete, or should be done within the next year or so,” said Darby.
As far as the other projects that are not under the county’s purview, Darby said most of them are underway.
“I know the City of Chester has had some turnover as far as administration, so I think that’s why their projects are still in the design phase. There hasn’t ben a lot of expenditure on the city projects.
“In Great Falls, the Whitewater Visitor’s Center ($2.6 million), is in the design phase. Here close to town, the ATL built a new multipurpose facility ($500,000) and that’s had a ribbon cutting recently and is an impressive facility,” Darby said.
The Chester County School District has a bus loop at Chester Park ($400,000), which Darby believes is in the design phase as well.
The Lowrys Park equipment ($65,000) has been installed and the park is in use. The Flopeye Fish Festival portable stage ($116,000) has been purchased and is in use.
Darby said overall about $9 million of the total approximately $17 million has been spent. He anticipates more of those funds to be spent by the next year.
“The revenue for the penny sales tax has been strong, I believe we are collecting about $4.1 million annually from the tax. The amount of that revenue stream has increased every year,” Darby said.
Any new projects will have to be approved in the next cycle of the penny tax, which will be 2026, said Darby.