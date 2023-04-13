Chester County Treasurer Tommy Darby says most of the projects funded by the 2020 Capital Projects Sales Tax (CPST) commonly called the “penny sales tax” are completed, nearing completion or in progress.

Darby sat down with The N&R to talk about the status of the $17.2. million in penny sales tax projects approved by referendum in 2020. There were 53 projects on the list that was presented for the referendum.

