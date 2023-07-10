Armenia Methodist Church

  • The new pastor, Bryan Meares, will preach at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16. Lunch will follow at 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
  • Homecoming, 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Pastor Mike Burgess will return to deliver the sermon.
  • In-person worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall.
  • Breakfast Club meets at 8 a.m. the fifth Sunday of each month.