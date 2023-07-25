Purpose Preparatory Academy, a future planned charter school in Chester, held a Family Field Day on June 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chester Aquatics & Fitness Center.
Academy representative, educator Dr. Glenda Brown, said the day was a chance for families to come out and have a fun day, as well as a chance for parents and guardians to get info about the prep academy.
“We wanted to have a fun, cell-phones-down, no-social-media day to have some old fashioned fun. We’re going to have some three-legged races, food trucks will be there, we have all sorts of board games. There are games designed for the children as well as the parents,” she said.
There were several event partners. The Chester County 4-H Club did a make-and-take event for the children. York Technical College brought their Mechatronics robot and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office showed off “Artemis,” their drone.
The Hazel Pittman Center brought a special display, entitled “Hidden in Plain Sight” and invited parents to search a replica of a young person’s bedroom to see if they can spot all the places they could hide illegal substances, Dr. Brown said.