Representatives from Get Connected SC, an initiative of the state Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and the Department of Administration, will present a program at the May 8 Disabled American Veterans Chester James D. Wessinger Chapter 19 meeting at 5 p.m. The mission of Get Connected SC is to help bring reliable, high-speed internet to every South Carolinian.
The Get Connected SC reps will discuss the project and ask attendees to share information about their need for Internet and support services to help them use the Internet.