Dorsey speaks to press

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey responds to questions during a press conference concerning the recent shooting incidents this week in and around the City of Chester.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

In light of recent shootings, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey speaks to reassure the community

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey’s message to a community on edge following numerous shooting incidents, including one fatal shooting and another that threatened the lives of children at a baseball game, is “you’re going to be safe.”

