In light of recent shootings, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey speaks to reassure the community
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey’s message to a community on edge following numerous shooting incidents, including one fatal shooting and another that threatened the lives of children at a baseball game, is “you’re going to be safe.”
Dorsey spoke at a press conference on Friday from the CCSO East Region Office outside of Richburg. His topic was the three and possibly more shootings that took place in and around Chester last week. The Dawson Drive incident where shots were fired during a Dixie League youth baseball game, took place only yards away from the Chester County Law Enforcement Center and Dorsey’s office.
In his statement, Dorsey declined to mention any details of the ongoing investigations and also declined to state whether these shootings were connected.
“I wanted to talk to you this morning about the ongoing gun violence that’s been happening in our community. As you are aware, we had several shootings on Monday (April 17). We had a victim who was gunned down over off of Pinckney Street, about 10:20 on Monday morning. We are actively working that investigation. I will say it is moving in a positive manner…we are partnered with some of the state’s best police officers and law enforcement agencies, and they are working with us to actively pursue every lead in that investigation, and we are hopeful that will result in an arrest soon.
“As you also know there were several shots fired calls throughout the day on Monday. At this time we are continuing to work those. I’m not going to go into whether they are related to the murder investigation, but certainly it has brought a level of anxiety to our community members. The purpose of this meeting this morning is to convey to our community that you’re going to be safe, that every resource we have available in South Carolina, we have access to, and we are utilizing that.
“I am committed, just like I have been since day one. We’re going to use every resource possible to keep us safe,” Dorsey said.
“I know that there were shots fired at the Dawson Drive Baseball Complex on Monday evening, during a time when children, along with their families and friends, were out practicing and playing baseball. That is a stone’s throw from our office and that is obviously just as concerning as anything I do as a sheriff,” he said.
Dorsey said he met with the leadership of the Chester Dixie League and county leaders and Chester County councilmembers, as well as County Administrator Brian Hester and “everyone is committed to ensure that the proper security forces are dedicated to that complex, and that’s what we’re going to do.
“My office has committed to have an additional deputy assigned to that complex while games and practices are going on.”
Dorsey said this was an additional cost to the Sheriff’s Office that was not budgeted, but that is not important at the moment.
“My job, my sole purpose as Sheriff is to ensure that the most vulnerable are safe. That's what we’re going to do going forward. We’re going to do that until the season is over with, and if we need to plan to do that more, well, we will just do that,” Dorsey said.
As far as the violence going on, Sheriff Dorsey reminded residents that one of the worst things they could do or think is “that it only happens here. It is not only happening here. This is an epidemic that is happening all across our country. Gun violence, violent crime in general, is happening.” He said he believes that these types of crimes have just become more “in your face” now than ever.
“The gun violence (around the country) continues to get worse, and we could have a philosophical discussion about why I believe that is happening, but in the end, that responsibility really begins at home.
“I am asking parents, community leaders, ministers, teachers, Sunday school teachers, whoever, to take care of your kids, know where your children are, know what they are doing, be involved in their lives.
“In law enforcement, we are struggling across the country to hire people, and we are not at full staff, and we haven’t been here since I have been the Sheriff. We fight to hire people every day –we are traveling South Carolina trying to hire and recruit people.
“We are limited in resources, but we are not limited in effort, we are not limited in the heart and drive and dedication to keeping this community safe. I can promise you the men and women of this agency are working diligently,” he said.
Dorsey said he committed when he took the job as Sheriff to put as many resources on the road and out in the field as possible, to be a presence in the community to deter crime and keep it from happening, and also to respond quickly when it does happen.
“We have more resources on the road now than ever in the history of Chester County, but that is nowhere near the amount of resources that we need,” he said. Chester County Council has funded the positions, but the Sheriff’s Office now has to discuss how they can increase the salaries to be competitive with other law enforcement agencies around Chester County, to get more officers here to protect the community.
Dorsey said he is optimistic that Chester County in general is moving forward in a positive direction and he vowed, “We cannot let this violence deter our growth moving forward. I’m excited to see what Chester is going to look like here next year and in the next decade, but we have got to get a handle on this violence. I’m committed to do my part, the men and women of our agency are committed to doing their part and I just need the community’s help with that.”