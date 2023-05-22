The citizen’s forum that opens every Chester County Council meeting isn’t just a place for folks to share their thoughts about issues with Chester County Council, it can also be a place for the Council to glean some good ideas.
There has been a lot of discussion recently about a new residential development near Richburg, an area that is already booming in terms of new rooftops and industry. Most every member of the public that has signed up to discuss it before the Council has stood in opposition to it for one reason or another. One recent speaker brought up an interesting idea, one that was originally suggested by planning consultant Charles Compton in a presentation to Council in 2022, that being to essentially rezone the entire county, then stick to it without allowing variances.
For as far back as you’d like to go, Chester County Council has been asked to consider zoning variances. Industries sometimes want to locate in areas zoned as commercial, businesses sometimes want to locate in areas that are considered residential and it is up to Chester County Council (with the planning commission and zoning board of appeals acting as a guide) to vote them up or down. That can potentially set the board up for criticism if they allow this development but not that one, OK a switch for one industry but not another. We will say that the Council has been pretty consistent on this front, but having hard-and-fast rules about what can go where would streamline the process and let businesses, industry, developers and everyone else where they can look in Chester County when it comes to fulfilling their particular needs. Why go through the application process and expend money and effort if your plans might ultimately be voted down?
Now, this plan is not perfect. For one thing, no council member, no matter how prescient, can know exactly where growth is coming or going. Things move and shift quickly on that front. Some people also embrace a philosophy of looser restrictions, with people and things allowed to settle where they may (with some exceptions). It would also require a lot of work, study, planning and time by County government, but maybe considerably less than simply considering variance requests one at a time as they come up. However, there is also a good argument to be made for hard-and-fast rules that don’t change…here’s where you can build houses, here’s where you can build a plant and here are areas where we want to protect the rural integrity of an area.
It’s at least food for thought and evidence that citizens often use the Council’s public forum to not just share concerns or complaints but also offer possible answers and good ideas.