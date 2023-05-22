The citizen’s forum that opens every Chester County Council meeting isn’t just a place for folks to share their thoughts about issues with Chester County Council, it can also be a place for the Council to glean some good ideas.

There has been a lot of discussion recently about a new residential development near Richburg, an area that is already booming in terms of new rooftops and industry. Most every member of the public that has signed up to discuss it before the Council has stood in opposition to it for one reason or another. One recent speaker brought up an interesting idea, one that was originally suggested by planning consultant Charles Compton in a presentation to Council in 2022, that being to essentially rezone the entire county, then stick to it without allowing variances.

