Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk a little bit about what we have come to expect in the beginning of the fall season. September just seems like the time when the crises pile one on top of the other. And any natural disaster that affects people, affects people’s pets.
We’ve made it through the first half of Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from May 1 through Nov. 30.
Hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, earthquakes and tornadoes – there isn’t any place in the United States that is completely safe from these types of disasters. Anyone could be fine one day and forced to evacuate their home the next. And when people need to evacuate or take shelter somewhere away from home and have pets, what happens to them if you’re not prepared?
If your best plan is to stay in a shelter, you may or may not be able to have your pets with you. Emergency shelters for natural disaster victims vary. The best shelters that have been made ready for just such disasters will actually provide crates, litter boxes and litter, dishes, dog and cat food and allow you to keep your pets with you, right next to your Red Cross cot.
But in many emergency shelters, pets are not allowed and if you have no place for them to stay, your pets will have to be left behind or stay in an emergency shelter, where they will undoubtedly be living in crates.
Nobody can imagine living through some of the disasters that can occur. Hurricanes and flood damage can destroy entire neighborhoods, leaving thousands of people homeless. What happens to all the pets people have to leave behind? The humans that were forced from their own homes had to leave in a hurry in some cases, which means taking only the necessary things needed. The pets left behind were transported in crates, which if your pets are crate trained from the time they are small they won’t really mind being placed in a crate and moved around.
Crate training is not all that hard. The whole idea is to make the crate a soothing and comfortable place to spend some leisure time all on your own and not some place used as punishment or somewhere you send your pets for misbehaving. In fact, crate training is one of the most popular methods of housebreaking a new dog and getting him or her used to living in their new home.
First, you need to select a crate big enough for your dog to stand up in and turn around comfortably, but not so big that he can distance himself from any messes he may make while inside. Put and old blanket or sheet, even large towels, or better yet his dog bed inside to make it more comfortable.
Second, ease him into an introduction to the crate by placing a few of his favorite toys inside to make it more inviting. Coax him inside the crate with a treat if necessary and let him sniff around the new surroundings and if he settles down and seems comfortable, close the door. If he seems fearful or objects to being inside with the door closed, let him out and praise him for being a good boy. Gradually work up to leaving your dog in the crate for longer periods of time as he grows more accustomed to it.
Using the words “kennel-up” or “crate-up” each time you want him to go in the crate is a good thing to help him know he’s not being punished, but being sent to his own place of comfort.
And third, stay positive with each time he stays a little longer in the crate. If he does happen to have an accident inside the crate, don’t punish or scold him. Just clean it up and try again later. Being confined in a small space with a smelly mess is punishment enough. Instead, take him or her outside and remind him of where he is supposed to go to use the bathroom. Eventually he will come to see the crate as his very own place to go that no one else can get into.
Dogs generally like to get under things to sleep, like furniture or tables. Try putting a large towel or sheet over the top of the crate if your dog seems fearful. This creates a den-like feeling and a sense of security with the door being open. Dogs like feeling secure in their surroundings and a place of their own is better than your bed or other furniture. It will become a place of security all his own and he will come to enjoy it without the door having to be closed.
Remember, the crate is supposed to be a place all their own, safe and secure, and not a place they are forced to go when you feel the need to punish them for bad behavior.
Nobody wants to think about disasters but a disaster is what it is, and nothing is perfect in a disaster. The only thing that can make a disaster less disastrous is preparation – having your family, human and non-human alike, ready for an evacuation at a moment’s notice. You can get ready today, at least in compiling the things you would need to stay away from your home with your pets for a few weeks. You will need crates, food bowls, collars, extra leashes, pee pads, any medicines and vaccination records.
But to truly make them comfortable and secure, you need to practice putting them in the crate and teaching them it can be their happy place.