Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk a little bit about what we have come to expect in the beginning of the fall season. September just seems like the time when the crises pile one on top of the other. And any natural disaster that affects people, affects people’s pets.

We’ve made it through the first half of Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from May 1 through Nov. 30.

We were saddened to learn that Buddy’s mama, Ruth Whitman, has passed away. Ruth will be missed by all of us here at The News & Reporter. We are publishing these weekly columns in her honor.